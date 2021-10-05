 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Keith Hardison Steps Down; Board Appoints David Currey Interim Director For National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The Board of Trustees of the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center (Heritage Center) announced Tuesday that Executive Director Keith Hardison has resigned effective Friday, to accept a position with Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in Nashville as its new director of Interpretation. The Board also announced it has appointed David Currey as its interim executive director until a new executive director is hired.

Board Chairman RADM Noah Long, U.S. Navy (Retired) thanked Mr. Hardison for his service and dedication to the Heritage Center since joining the organization in early 2018.  

“Throughout his tenure, Mr. Hardison has provided the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center with incredible leadership and guidance as we moved from a bold vision for a new facility in 2016 to opening the doors of a 19,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in February 2020,” said Mr. Long. “We wish Mr. Hardison continued success in his new position. I believe this transition will provide the Heritage Center with an incredible opportunity to recruit a new leader who can lead this organization going forward and build upon our recent successes and strengths during Mr. Hardison’s tenure.”

The Board of Trustees has already begun the search for a new executive director. Mr. Currey, who was the lead historian and interpretative designer for the Heritage Center’s exhibit gallery and currently serves on the Heritage Center’s Board of Trustees, will bring a lifetime of experience leading museums and historical institutions. Currently a principal at Encore Interpretive Design, he is also a documentary filmmaker, historian and interpretive planner who has worked around the world with numerous museums and historic site. Mr. Currey also led the design of the Fort Nashborough History Center, which opened in July 2017 along the banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville. From 2006-2009, Mr. Currey was a member of the Sergeant York Expedition team that located the accurate and artifact-rich Meuse-Argonne battlefield site where Alvin York's Medal of Honor action took place. 

Mr. Long said, “The appointment of Mr. Currey, with his institutional knowledge of our mission and vast experience with overseeing the day-to-day operations of museums and historic sites, will ensure the ongoing stability for the Heritage Center and our staff as we begin a national search for a new executive director.”


