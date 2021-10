Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, ROBERT M

1104 TUNNEL BLVD CHAT, 374111553

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALES, ANGELA DENSIE

712 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER HE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BONNER, SHANIQUA S

2428 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211921

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRADY, PAUL

401 FALLING LEAF DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37437

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BURKE, OLIVER RYAN

8222 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771712

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOK, RICHIE DON

285 COOK HOLLOW ROAD LA FAYETTE, 207284781

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CRIMINAL LITTERING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

CROSS, JACOB ASHER

180 CROSS ST.

SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---EVANS, DAVID HAYES5321 DUPONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374123029Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FINLAYSON, ANGELA LYNN9858 WALLACE ST APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT391 BAXTER AVE LEWISBURG, 370912955Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREEN, ZACHARY WAYNE111 MCOTIS DR FT OGLETHORPE, 307423359Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GRIFFEN, PHILLIP JEREMY302 W. MARKET ST #211 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON3803 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JACKSON, RHONDA1209 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111363Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE4715 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 373435156Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LISTER, MEGAN LEANN1796 ANDOVER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARIS, COREY J17 SOUTH MOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PARKS, ANTOINE DEWAYNE5008 CAROLINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00---PICKETT, CHRISTIAN H3017 EDGEWOOD DR SIGNAL MOUNT, 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainROBBERYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---POOLE, DEONDRIA NICOLE4715 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REAVES, MITCHELL WILLIAM819 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKING---REYNOSO, MOISES PEREZ2705 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SAXTON, RONALD2520 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN9508 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214609Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SITZ, LAUREN TAYLOR132 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434896Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPENCER, NICHOLAS GREGORY8421 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STOOPS, EVAN M1553 PERRY ST SE CLEVELAND, 373113227Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainROBBERYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---SWANEY, DONNA MARIE1168 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)---SWEENEY, SARA JEAN2531 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHULDE 2 (O---TAYLOR, SHAWN E9895 WALL ST CHATANOOGA, 377264414Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILLIAMS, MARQUES CLYDE3920 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WOLF SOCKWELL, ASHTIN C11 STRINGERS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 379215636Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT