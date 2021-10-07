Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 117 New Cases; Tennessee Has 61 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Thursday and 117 new positive cases, down from 124 the day before. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 62,393. The death total is at 630.

It is reported the death was a white male, age 51-60.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 164 in Hamilton County - down from 176 on Wednesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 49 Hamilton County inpatients and 46 patients are in ICU - down from 48 on Wednesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 60,303, which is 97 percent. There are 1,460 active cases, down from 1,491 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 2,449 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,246,815 coronavirus cases.



There were 61 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 15,507.



The state currently has 2,085 people hospitalized from the virus, 65 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.024 million.



There have been 1,198,212 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 96 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,394 cases, up 4; 14 deaths



Bradley County: 21,630 cases, up 24; 174 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 2,730 cases, up 8; 37 deaths



Marion County: 5,613 cases, up 8; 52 deaths

McMinn County: 10,212 cases, up 23; 121 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 2,121 cases, up 4; 27 deaths



Polk County: 3,091 cases, up 5; 28 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 6,799 cases, up 17; 90 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 2,887 cases, up 6; 30 deaths



Knox County: 75,956 cases, up 139; 866 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 118,347 cases, up 224; 1,120 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 141,656 cases, up 248; 2,159 deaths, up 12