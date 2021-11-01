November 1, 2021
A woman, 27, was shot on Monday on Clio Avenue, and Torri Kelley, 25, was later arrested.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3800 block of Clio Avenue.
Upon arrival, ... (click for more)
Police were called to Puckett's at 2 West Aquarium Way where a man walked out on his tab. While en route, police were notified that the manager was following the man. Police found the man at the Hampton Inn. The general manager said they needed the man to pay his tab and that he needed to be trespassed. Police gave the man a ride back to Puckett's where he paid his tab. He was told ... (click for more)
Members of the Kelly administration said they want applications for PILOT tax breaks to get more public scrutiny and not be rushed.
There was a presentation on Monday before the city Industrial Development Board on a request by Steam Logistics involving almost $500,000 in forgiven taxes over a nine-year period. But there was no vote. It is to go back before the IDB after action ... (click for more)
The redistricting of District 1 and 2 should be titled, Saving Commissioner Chip Baker.
First, I wish to thank the Hamilton County Commissioners and Chairwoman Sabrena Smedley on their redistricting effort, which is no small matter. Smedley will make a super-fine mayor for Hamilton County, as the Chattanoogan poll has demonstrated. I base this upon her in depth operational ... (click for more)
As the afternoon sun stretched across the leaves in the garden after three gloomy days, the roses on the bushes seemed to be a spectacularly vivid red as we took our monthly jaunt in the garden. The winter rye grass seed is really coming along, the lush green fighting through this week’s leaves, and, as we gather up a supply of orchids and onions for our monthly report, I’m told ... (click for more)
Forward Madison FC, which had already been knocked out of the playoffs, finished the season with a 2-1 home victory over the Chattanooga Red Wolves.
The Wisconsin team scored on a Christian Enriquez free kick just after the half hour mark. It was his first pro goal.
Madison gained a 2-0 advantage when a Chattanooga defender attempted a clearance and it wound up rattling off ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs averaged more than 31 points per game in winning four of their first seven football games, but they let their defense do the talking on Saturday at Finley Stadium.
It was Homecoming and some 6,448 fans endured cooler weather and a light rain to watch the Mocs improve to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play with a hard-fought 13-3 victory over the Furman ... (click for more)