Kelly Officials Say PILOT (Tax Break) Projects To Get More Public Scrutiny

Members of the Kelly administration said they want applications for PILOT tax breaks to get more public scrutiny and not be rushed.

There was a presentation on Monday before the city Industrial Development Board on a request by Steam Logistics involving almost $500,000 in forgiven taxes over a nine-year period. But there was no vote. It is to go back before the IDB after action by the City Council and the County Commission.

Helen Burns Sharp, a retired planner and taxpayer advocate who keeps a close eye on PILOT submittals, praised this one. She said the process is transparent and some safeguards her citizen group had advocated had been included, such as "clawback provisions" and "the but for test."

Steam Logistics plans to spend about $10 million to completely renovate the long-idle John Ross Building at Fourth and Market. Some 400 new employees will be added in the 60,000 square foot space on four floors.

Officials said Noone Development is the owner/developer. Bob Franklin is the architect.

Charles Wood, of the Chamber of Commerce, said it is a highly blighted property in the city core

Several other companies had looked at the building, but could not make the numbers work, it was stated.

Steam Logistics will continue to pay the school tax and stormwater fees.