2 People Killed In Wreck On Highway 58 Late Thursday Afternoon

Two people were killed in an accident on Highway 58 late Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 5 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 12000 block of Highway 58 for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles. There have been two confirmed fatalities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.