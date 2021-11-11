 Friday, November 12, 2021 47.0°F   fog   Fog

2 People Killed In Wreck On Highway 58 Late Thursday Afternoon

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Two people were killed in an accident on Highway 58 late Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 5 p.m., HCSO deputies responded to the 12000 block of Highway 58 for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

 

Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving two vehicles. There have been two confirmed fatalities. 

 

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.

 

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

 


November 12, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERGER, TIMOTHY E 9333 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL

A cashier at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a man stole beer and fled the area on foot. He said the man was a black male, 40-50 years old, six feet tall and was wearing an orange

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, CHARLES 5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BERGER, TIMOTHY E 9333 WYNDOVER DR OOLTEWAH, 373638021 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT SOLICITATION OF A MINOR --- BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE 1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Habitual Shoplifter Keeps Taking Beer From Speedway; Woman Fakes Power Of Attorney To Take Prisoner's Money

A cashier at the Speedway, 1330 East 3rd St., told police a man stole beer and fled the area on foot. He said the man was a black male, 40-50 years old, six feet tall and was wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, a camouflage hat, and carrying a black backpack. He also reported the man was a habitual shoplifter, however is always gone before police arrive. This man took nine Bud ... (click for more)

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Season Of Thanks

We’re there; two weeks from today is Thanksgiving and in recent days I have tried to include gratitude and giving thanks into my morning readings. My favorite Christian author is Max Lucado. He is a pastor, speaker, and best-selling author who, in his own words, “writes books for people who don’t read books.” He serves the people of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, and his ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Rae Burrell Injury Casts Shadow On Lady Vols Season

Tennessee began its women’s basketball season Wednesday night without Jordan Horston, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Teammate Tamari Kay joined Horston on the bench shortly thereafter due to two early fouls. The most stunning exit happened shortly before halftime, though, when Rae Burrell picked herself up off the Thompson-Boling Arena floor and immediately sat back ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Records 18th Double-Double In Cats Win

Dre'una Edwards tied her career high with 27 points as the 13th-ranked Kentucky women's basketball team used a big second half to beat North Alabama 98-56 on Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky outscored North Alabama 63-25 in the second 20 minutes to blow open a close game. All-American Rhyne Howard had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, ... (click for more)


