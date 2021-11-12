Form Based Code Committee Goes Along With 160-Foot Height For Office Building By The River At "The Bend"

The Form Based Code Committee voted Friday to approve “The Bend’s” new office building height increase to 160 feet. Developer Jimmy White looked to grow the height due to floor to floor heights exceeding The Form’s current rule of 150 feet.Civil Engineer for the project Colin Johnson said, “Building height is a sensitive subject in The Bend so we want to be mindful of that.” He was referring to the ongoing debate about whether recently approved buildings will block the view of the Tennessee River.The committee also approved additional lot frontage for a public courtyard along a new Canal Street.It will provide outdoor and possible restaurant seating for the community and office.Mr. White said patio space is valuable to tenants especially in a post-pandemic world where outdoor seating could be more safe.More amenities include partially covered rooftop access and a large parking facility nearby.The building is located in a vastly growing area at 1029 W. 19th St. by Main Street. What once was the Alstom site, is now growing into a large development along Chattanooga’s Riverfront.