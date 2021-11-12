City Council Considering Resolution For It To Set City Judge Pay At Start Of Next Term

The City Council is to consider a resolution "to provide for a rate of pay for the City Judge and benefits which is appropriate for duties as determined by the City Council at the beginning of the next term of office on August 31, 2022."

City judge pay is currently around $180,000.

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she believes it should be around $90,000.

The council earlier voted to suspend the operation of Division II of City Court. Judge Russell Bean is in his last term.

Sherry Paty is the Division I judge. She announced she is running again, as did attorney Brian Bush.