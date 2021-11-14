Police Blotter: Couple Has Custody Issues Over Dog; Man Climbs Onto Woman's Balcony On Walnut Street And Makes Transaction Through Fence

A woman on Stratman Circle called for a disorder prevention while she picked up her dog from her ex-husband. The woman said she was supposed to meet at her ex-husband's address at 11 a.m. However, police were not able to respond to the address until after 11:20. Police knocked on the door but were unable to make contact with the ex-husband. Police observed a dog bed and dog bowls were left out on the driveway but did not see or hear a dog. The woman collected the items and contacted her attorney about the situation. She said she was informed to return tomorrow at 11 a.m. to claim the dog.

A man at 6901 Lee Hwy. wanted police to check a vehicle left abandoned in the parking lot for several days. A check of the vehicle showed it was stolen out of Georgia. Dispatched confirmed the information with Fulton County authorities. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC as stolen and shown as recovered. The owner could not be notified. Airport Wrecker Service responded and towed the vehicle back to their lot.

Police responded to an accidental injury on 6th Avenue. Upon arrival on the scene, a man was being medically evaluated by Medic 6. While being evaluated the man told police that he had accidentally sliced his hand while attempting to cut frozen sausage. The man was medically cleared by Medic 6 and refused transport.

A probation officer called police and asked for assistance on locating a firearm that was tossed into a construction trash can at 5600 Brainerd Road. Four officers conducted a search of the trash can but were unable to locate the firearm.

A woman on 3rd Avenue told police she noticed yesterday that her 2019 Ram pickup has been hit. She said she has no idea when or where this happened. She said there is damage on the passenger side from the middle of the vehicle to the back.

A woman told police she was at Waffle House on East 23rd Street from 2-4 a.m. She said she left, went home, and went to sleep. When she woke up she realized she left her phone (Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus) somewhere, possibly at Waffle House. She told police she discovered the suspect had removed approximately $56 from her CashApp account and $100 from her First Horizon bank account. The woman retrieved documents from her phone carrier showing the numbers the alleged suspect communicated with. Given such, the woman contacted them and believes an individual she identified took her phone and the money from her accounts. The officer discovered an individual with a similar name who matched the description shown to police by the woman. The officer reviewed video surveillance from Waffle House, however, did not see the woman or the suspect on video. The officer reviewed multiple days and times around the day and time the phone was thought to have been left. The woman requested a police report made to be given to her bank accounts.

A woman called police to say she was in Chattanooga over the weekend to visit a friend who goes to UTC and her vehicle was parked on a parking lot at Vine Street and Lindsay Street. She said she does not know when her 2013 Ford Focus was broken into, but noticed it on Sunday. She said her Apple iPad and Apple pen were stolen. She said the lining on the door handle inside was ripped as if the unknown possibly pried the handle to gain entry. She said at the time of this report, she tracked it to a building at 6960 Lee Hwy. She said it shows to be in the building between the Guest House Inn and a gas station, but does not know the name of the building.

A man said he stopped into the grocery market at 5701 Brainerd Road and left his 2014 Chevy Cruz running and unlocked while he went inside the grocery store. He said a black male hopped into his vehicle and fled the scene. Police searched the area but did not locate the Chevy Cruz. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. Later the car was recovered by the East Ridge Police Department at 604 Bacon Tr. and was removed from NCIC. The owner was notified and vehicle was removed by Cannons Wrecker.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Spring Valley Lane. Upon arrival officers located the vehicle in question. Officers were able to view the interior of the vehicle and could see four tires and a stack of what appeared to be shingles. The vehicle currently is not listed as stolen and is properly parked.

An officer responded to a disorder prevention on Fagan Street. Police arrived on scene and made contact with a woman. She retrieved a bag and box of clothing from inside the residence.

A property manager on Croll Court called police and said a resident needed help. Upon arrival police made contact with the resident who said she noticed her son was more angry than usual. While speaking to police another woman walked in at the address. Police saw she had a black eye and bruises on her face. She would not speak to police and would not tell police what happened to her. Police asked her if she wanted to speak to someone else or go to a shelter, but she denied help. Police left a card with a number in case she wanted to call in later and report anything to police.

A man and woman on Mountain Creek Road told police their neighbor, an unknown female, has been taking pictures of the front of their apartment. They said they have spoken with management of the property who informed them to call police. Both the man and woman were informed it is not against the law to take pictures of the furniture as it is in a shared breezeway. Contact was attempted with the neighbor, but contact was not made.

A woman on North Chamberlain Avenue called police to document an ongoing feud between her and her neighbor. On Sunday the neighbor was having tree limbs cut down on her property. The tree limbs were then put onto the woman's property. The woman spoke with her neighbor and her neighbor's husband to have the tree limbs removed. On Tuesday, the neighbor began cursing at the woman. The woman believes that this conflict will continue and just wanted to document the incident.

An officer made a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the 400 block of Hwy. 153 for doing wheelies and driving recklessly. The driver of the motorcycle was cooperative with police and had a clean driving record. He was given a verbal warning and let go.

A man on Bailey Avenue called police and said his vehicle was repossessed by CarMax in early August with his license plate attached. He said he got the vehicle back from CarMax in October and the CarMax employee informed him his license plate had been removed and misplaced but issued him a temporary plate. The man was informed by the tag and title office he needed a police report to get a new plate.

A woman on Cassie Lane said an unknown man came up to her with an open Amazon package asking if she was (woman's name). She said no, that is my neighbor's name. He said, oh well, this package was delivered to my house by mistake. The woman said she then went inside. She said their trailer walls are very thin and she can hear most of what happens and she said she heard what appeared to be someone walking around in her neighbor's trailer but she knew they were not home and called the police. Police spoke with the neighbor who said he has cameras inside his living room and sensors on all his doors and windows. The neighbor and the officer went inside and he is confident no one was inside his trailer. On inspection of the trailer's back door it appeared someone had tried prying the door open. The neighbor said the door had not been damaged previously. Police suggested the man also get a camera for his back door and to call the police if they see anything suspicious.

An employee at the Exxon on 2304 Shallowford Village Dr. said there were four movie prop bills (1-$100, 3-$20) that were taken from customers at the Exxon. She said that they were not used to purchase any items in the store, but that she wanted to turn them into police. The fake bills were taken to Chattanooga Property Division.

While on routine patrol, police found a man in a dumpster behind Target at 5579 Hwy. 153. It was discovered the man had five warrants. The warrants were determined to be invalid. The man left without incident.

The clerk at Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road told police a customer came in and walked to the beer cooler. The unknown customer was a black male wearing white pants, a light green shirt with a white hat. The unknown black male had five 12 packs of Bud Light in his arms and walked out the door. The clerk lost sight of the thief as he left the store. The cost of the beer is $114. At this time there is no other information on the suspect.

A woman in an apartment on Walnut Street told police a white male climbed onto her balcony and did a hand to hand transaction through her fence to someone else. Then the white male climbed back off her balcony and left. She just wanted police to be aware of this suspicious activity.