1 More COVID Death In Hamilton County And 69 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Wednesday and 69 new positive cases, up from 55 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,865. The death total is at 665.

It is reported the death was a white female, age 51-60.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 67 in Hamilton County - up from 60 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 22 Hamilton County inpatients and 22 patients are in ICU - up from 18 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,571, which is 98 percent. There are 629 active cases, up from 596 on Tuesday.