1 More COVID Death In Hamilton County And 69 New Cases

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Wednesday and 69 new positive cases, up from 55 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,865. The death total is at 665.

It is reported the death was a white female, age 51-60.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 67 in Hamilton County - up from 60 on Tuesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 22 Hamilton County inpatients and 22 patients are in ICU - up from 18 on Tuesday.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,571, which is 98 percent. There are 629 active cases, up from 596 on Tuesday.


Man Gets 27-Month Sentence In Cocaine Case After Attorney Praises Client

Police Blotter: Woman Won't Pay Cab Fare; Man In Tournament At Sweet Melissa's Wants To Sleep In The Parking Lot

Opinion

Weston, What Is Your Job?; Weston Replies - And Other Responses (6)

I have watched the list of potential candidates appear on the Chattanoogan polls for the 2022 Hamilton County mayor’s race, from Bo Watson to Tim Boyd. How fun these polls are for the community. With each potential candidate listed in the Chattanoogan polls, I can immediately associate the candidate to their profession or employment, or how they have earned a living. Of course, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Your Typology?

When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that will allow partisan elections for county school board, it had little to do politics and a lot to do with wackos. School boards across the state have become infested – in more than a few counties – with “stinkin’ thinkin’” and the conservative State Legislature quite rightfully wanted more transparency for the voters. Understand, ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The South Alabama Game Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Alabama. This is UT’s seventh home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)

Unbeaten UTC Men Rally To Beat Tennessee Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs are the champions of the 2021 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Classic presented by 3H Group and Springhill Suites Downtown following Tuesday’s 69-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. That win came on the heels of Sunday’s 30 point romp over UNC-Asheville to give the Mocs wins over both teams. Those two teams will play on Thursday at 7 for the consolation ... (click for more)


