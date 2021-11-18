 Thursday, November 18, 2021 53.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Announces Major Addition Of Life-Saving Equipment To Supervisory Patrol Vehicles

Thursday, November 18, 2021

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced 23 Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) have been purchased with grant money to be deployed in all marked supervisory vehicles patrolling throughout Hamilton County. The purchase of the AEDs was made possible after the HCSO was awarded a 2020 Justice Assistance Grant for $29,700. This important initiative was developed by Chief Deputy Austin Garrett as a part of his vision to increase the personnel’s ability to provide critical, life-saving defibrillation to citizens when seconds count.

 

Chief Deputy Garrett said, “With any cardiac emergency, time is of the essence to support the patient with CPR and automatic defibrillation.

The addition of these AEDs in our supervisory vehicles will serve as a force multiplier by providing faster access to critical lifesaving services until advanced medical support from emergency based services arrive. I am proud that we as an agency will be able to provide this additional service to the citizens of Hamilton County. It is my goal and vision to continue to seek future grant funding and other opportunities to ensure every HCSO patrol vehicle has an AED available to provide lifesaving services to our citizens."

 

Thursday’s announcement is made in partnership with the Erlanger Heart and Lung Institute, Hamilton County 911 Communications District, and Zoll Medical, the company who manufactures the AEDs.

 

From a 911 telecommunications perspective, the addition of these 23 AEDs will assist with the ability of 911 operators to expand the operational range of their successful PulsePoint Respond App which was launched locally in Hamilton County in 2018. The vital PulsePoint Respond App is free and once a trained CPR user registers their AED, the app will alert them when an emergency occurs near them where CPR or AED could be utilized.

 

911 Executive Director John Stuermer said, “Unified Emergency Communications is exciting about partnering with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in this lifesaving program.  The addition of AEDs in Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office supervisor vehicles greatly enhances our PulsePoint application to quickly identify a lifesaving AED located close to a sudden cardiac arrest event.  With the AEDs being in a patrol vehicle the availability range of that AED is exponentially enhanced, to include events that occur in residences."

 

“We know from years of research that the sooner an AED is used on a patient with severe cardiac emergencies the better their chance of survival,” said Dr. Harish Manyam, head of Cardiology at Erlanger Heart and Lung Institute. “According to national studies the survival rate for sudden cardiac arrest is less than 5% with survival rates decreasing by an estimated 7-10% for every minute before they receive care. It is estimated that between 30% to 50% of these patients would survive if AEDs were used within the first five minutes. Having these life-saving devices available in more first responder vehicles provides the benefit of an AED being where these cardiac events occur providing needed care sooner.”

 

The AEDs purchased were from ZOLL Medical, one of the world’s largest suppliers of AED technology.  “We applaud HCSO in being proactive to help expand what it means to protect and serve by equipping their deputies with our unique life-saving G5 Fully Automatic AEDs with iCPR technology knowing they will likely be first on scene to a potential Sudden Cardiac Arrest. We have heard of countless stories where law enforcement have saved lives with our AEDs and are honored for our partnership,” said Rob Williams, Senior Law Enforcement Specialist and account executive with Zoll Medical. 

 

These AEDs will greatly provide the rapid deployment of urgent lifesaving technology to patients who need immediate defibrillation due to cardiac emergencies.  A photograph of the new AEDs in use is below as well as a picture of one of our marked vehicles to which they will be deployed. Also attached is a media packet detailing important statistics and information related to the operation and deployment of AEDs.

 


Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 66 New Cases

Georgia Has 42 More Coronavirus Deaths, 911 New Cases


Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

A man on Citico Avenue told police his vehicle was stolen from around the area after he left the vehicle to go get gas. He said he had just recently purchased the vehicle and it ran out of gas on the way to the gas station. He said he accidently left the keys in the car when he went to get gas. When he returned, the vehicle was gone. Prior to the man calling, police responded to ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 66 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus death on Thursday and 66 new positive cases, down from 69 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,931. The death total is at 668. It is reported the deaths were two white females and one white male; two age 71-80 and one age 81 or older. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Some Experts

Dr. Denis Whaitley, maybe one of the most moving speakers I ever heard, said one time, “Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude." And then there was the man I wrote my first book report on in grammar school, Dr. Albert Schweitzer, who confirmed, “Happiness is the ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)

UTC Women Hold Off Tennessee State For Win

The Chattanooga Mocs fought off a late game rally by Tennessee State to take home a 63-57 win over the Tigers Wednesday night at the Gentry Center. “I’m super proud of our girls,” head coach Katie Burrows said on the radio following the game. “I am really proud of our fight. We finished strong when we needed to. We got big boards when we needed to. We shot almost 80 percent ... (click for more)


