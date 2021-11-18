Autumn O’Bryan Chosen For Cleveland City Schools’ Director Of Academics Role

Dr. Russell Dyer, director of Cleveland City Schools, announced that Mrs. Autumn O’Bryan, principal of Cleveland High School, will be transitioning to the role of director of academics for Cleveland City Schools beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. The director of academics role provides oversight to all academic programs across the district including all components of curriculum and instruction. Ms. O’Bryan will remain as the principal of Cleveland High School for the remainder of the current school year.

Ms.

O’Bryan is in her 13th year with Cleveland City Schools and has served for her entire Cleveland City Schools’ career as principal of Cleveland High School. Prior to working for Cleveland City Schools, Ms. O’Bryan spent time as a teacher and administrator in Hamilton County Schools and as the head softball coach for Lee University. She has recently been named as a finalist for the Tennessee Department of Education’s Principal of the Year Award and was also tabbed as the 2021 National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Tennessee Principal of the Year.

Dr. Russell Dyer had this to share about Ms. O’Bryan’s transition, “Ms. O’Bryan has provided many years of excellent leadership for Cleveland High School. This experience has allowed her to build the specific set of skills needed to oversee the variety of programs under the umbrella of the director of academics. I look forward to watching all of our academic programs continue to grow under her leadership.”

The search for the next principal of Cleveland High School will begin shortly after the start of the second semester in January 2022. Details for the principal of Cleveland High School position will be available at clv.city/careers at that time.

Educators, students, parents, community leaders, business and industry leaders, and alumni will be invited to have input into the selection criteria to help inform the search. More information regarding input sessions will be available after the return to school in January.

