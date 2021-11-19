Over $100,000 Raised For Re-Election Of Judge Lila Statom

After launching her re-election campaign nearly three months ago, the finance committee leading the fundraising efforts for Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom announced it has raised more than $100,000 in 100 days from local supporters across Hamilton County.



“The outpouring of support for Judge Statom has been incredible,” said Garnett Decosimo, finance committee chairman of Friends of Judge Lila Statom. "It’s clear that folks recognize the value of Lila’s work to support public safety and reduce recidivism, as well as her commitment to ensuring that those in our criminal justice system who struggle with mental illness receive the care and support they need."



Judge Statom serves in Division IV of the General Sessions Court where she has established the Mental Health Court and has recently announced an effort to establish a Veterans Court docket to serve the justice-involved veterans.

Governor Bill Haslam first appointed Judge Statom after she served as a Hamilton County assistant district attorney for nearly 14 years and more than a decade as an assistant district attorney in the Nashville-Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.



Will Clegg, who is serving as treasurer for the campaign, said, “Judge Statom has dedicated her entire legal career to the citizens of Hamilton County and our state. The impact Lila has had as a respected jurist is unquestionable, and her life giving back to our community is clear.”

She was selected to lead the Tennessee General Sessions Court Conference as president in October 2021.



Judge Statum is a graduate of Red Bank High School, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis) and subsequently earned an LL.M. in Litigation from Emory University School of Law.



Since 2013, she has served on the Impaired Driving Advisory Council for the state of Tennessee, She has previously served on the board of the Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Foundation and is a member of the Harrison Ruritan Club, Chattanooga Women's Leadership Institute, Chattanooga Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, National Association of Women Judges, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, American Judges Association and Southeast Tennessee Law Association for Women.



She is married to Harry Spillman and has two adult children, Zack and Rose, and one grandchild, Kaleah. Judge Statum and her family attend Clear Creek Church of Christ.



The General Sessions Court race in Hamilton County will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.