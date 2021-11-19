Soddy Daisy Changes Distance Requirements For Sale Of Alcohol

 Friday, November 19, 2021 54.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

The city of Soddy Daisy is following the lead of other towns in Tennessee by amending the city code to reduce the distance requirements for the sale of alcoholic beverages. Currently, an establishment selling alcohol must be 500 feet from a church, a school or a place of public gathering, such as a park. Thursday night, after a public meeting on the matter with no comments either for or against from citizens, the commissioners voted to change the distance to a minimum of 250 feet. The state of Tennessee has no distance requirements, said City Manager Burt Johnson. 

The phone system at city hall was out of service for a couple of weeks in August, prompting the city manager to research phone systems. He told the commissioners that an IT company which consults with the city recommended the same system that his own research determined was best. Currently, all the servers and hardware that the phone system utilizes are physically on site. The commissioners approved the recommendation to use a cloud-based system. The company that will be used will be responsible for maintenance and repairs, said Mr. Johnson. A contract for five years will be required and the cost for that time will be the same as the city currently would pay for the same five-year period. 

Mr. Johnson also told the board that city resident and volunteer Jim Stewart has met with him about forming a tree board in Soddy Daisy. He would like to meet with each commissioner for a presentation of his proposal. Gene Hyde, the retired forester for the city of Chattanooga, is assisting Mr. Stewart. 

The Soddy Daisy Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 5, starting at 2 p.m. Christmas in the Park, however, has been cancelled this year, said Commissioner Gene Shipley. 

“Everywhere you go, cities and counties have a Veterans Memorial Drive,” said Vice Mayor Robert Cothran. He proposed and the other commissioners approved adding signs from city limits to city limits along Dayton Pike, designating the road as “Veteran’s Memorial Pike.” This would not officially change the name, but would be an honorary thing, he said. 

Public Works Director Steve Grant was the first at the meeting to thank the volunteer group Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful. Cindy and Nate Sanden organized the group this year to help clean up the city after noticing how much litter had accumulated along the streets. Their most recent work was cleaning up in and around Soddy Lake where 17 bags of litter were removed, along with tires, fence posts and old signs. In their individual reports Mayor Rick Nunley and each commissioner also thanked the group, telling them that the work they have done for the city is impressive. 

Typically Soddy Daisy’s commission meetings around the Christmas and New Year holidays are cancelled, said the mayor. The commissioners’ consensus was to cancel two upcoming meetings. Both the Dec. 16 meeting and the meeting scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022 will not be held. The next regularly scheduled meeting for Dec. 2 will take place. 



The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 51 new positive cases, down from 66 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 39 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,546. There are 1,047 new cases on Friday, as that total ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 51 new positive cases, down from 66 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,982. The death total is at 668. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 57 in Hamilton County - down from 63 on Thursday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 39 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,546. There are 1,047 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,277,99 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 88,574, which is an increase of 99 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Veterans Aren’t Felons

Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican rural doctor from Kansas, is now serving in the Senate and “Doc,” as he is known, brings forth a most unfortunate fact about the vaccine mandate that we need to know. In a recent address, he pointed out that our armed forced members who shun the mandate will become –what’s this? – felons. Listen to what he said in a recent speech on the Senate ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)

Lee Women Improve To 4-0 With Win Over Brescia

Led by four players in double-figure scoring, the 12th-ranked Lee University women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year with an 88-46 victory over visiting Brescia University inside Walker Arena on Thursday evening. Graduate student Halle Hughes and senior Haley Schubert paced the Lee scoring with 15 points apiece. Schubert filled up her side of the box score by also ... (click for more)


