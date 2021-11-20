 Saturday, November 20, 2021 30.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, SHARRAE T 
1016 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ALFORD, KAREEM DENARD 
1154 E MAIN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ALLEN, JORDAN DERON 
473 WALLACEVILLE SCHOOL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DADE CO.

GEORGIA))
---
ARP, DENNIS LYNN 
240 OLD POWERLINE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE 
1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUMPASS, ANGEL CAMIKA 
389 NORTHSIDE AVE APT 71 SHEPHERDSVILLE, 40165 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNETTE, JORDAN MICHAEL 
304 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI
---
CAGLE, FRED JEFFERSON 
9043 WOOTEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED DUI
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)
---
CAREATHERS, ALEXUS MICHELLE 
2219 E. 26TH ST.CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
CARTER, CERIYAN ROSS 
1501 E. 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
---
CARTER, MISTY LASHAY 
645 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW LOT 18 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE 
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM 
310 TILMAN LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN 
6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CURLIS, STEPHANIE NICOLE 
177 PINE ST RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CURRY, ROBERT 
726 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD 
2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
---
DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS 
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
EDGEMAN, CODY BLAKE 
76 BRADFORD LANE CHICAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL 
1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FULTON, RANDALL MURPHY 
9747 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GILBERT, AMANDA JANE 
3006 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAHAM, MARQUISE LEBRON 
2514 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043819 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARRELL, GORDON 
1040 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HODGE, ALISHA N 
126 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN 
2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062436 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, ALEXIS 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022777 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE 
4529 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR 
817 WOODMORE TER Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
226 HEADLYN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCKELVY, JUSTIN EDWARD 
40 E THOMAS LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
MILLAWAY, WILLIAM LEE 
3005 HENDERSON AVENUE NW APT 52 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE 
9010 HARRISON BAY HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MORRISON, SIMONE 
3911 CAMEILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOTLEY, ALEXANDER 
3246 OZARK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARKS, TYREZZ DOMINIQUE 
435 KILE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE 
936 PINEY RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PITNER, CORY 
1223 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PUTNAM, DARRELL LAMONT 
1845 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAMSEY, ALISHA JEAN 
304 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL 
1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE 
849 JAMES AVE HATTANOOGA, 30746 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS. UNLAWFUL AND DANGEROUS WEAPON
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SHOCKLEY, CHRISTIN MALIE 
9778 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
SIMMONS, ANTHONY LEBRON 
270 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
SLAUGTHER, DANA LYNN 
8240 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, AUSTIN BENNETT 
516 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STEVENS, DASHETA LAMETRI 
2216 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SUMMERS, BRANDON ALEC 
1012 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA))
---
THOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER 
2117 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063546 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
---
UPSHAW, COURTNEY D 
1367 MEADWOOD DR HIXSON, 373431010 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
VARGAS, MEGAN S 
4701 ALBRIGHT RD CLARKSVILLE, 37043 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WEST, ZETTA FRANCES 
3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046228 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WOOTEN, DELORES RESHELL 
9210 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YBARRA, ERNESTO ANTONIO 
2021 S 5TH ST FRESNO, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY


