Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, SHARRAE T

1016 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ALFORD, KAREEM DENARD

1154 E MAIN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

ALLEN, JORDAN DERON

473 WALLACEVILLE SCHOOL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (DADE CO.

GEORGIA))---ARP, DENNIS LYNN240 OLD POWERLINE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BUMPASS, ANGEL CAMIKA389 NORTHSIDE AVE APT 71 SHEPHERDSVILLE, 40165Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BURNETTE, JORDAN MICHAEL304 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI---CAGLE, FRED JEFFERSON9043 WOOTEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED DUIEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE ITHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT)---CAREATHERS, ALEXUS MICHELLE2219 E. 26TH ST.CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---CARTER, CERIYAN ROSS1501 E. 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE---CARTER, MISTY LASHAY645 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW LOT 18 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---CARTER, REANITAL LATRICE1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM310 TILMAN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---CURLIS, STEPHANIE NICOLE177 PINE ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---CURRY, ROBERT726 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARREST---DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---EDGEMAN, CODY BLAKE76 BRADFORD LANE CHICAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FULTON, RANDALL MURPHY9747 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GILBERT, AMANDA JANE3006 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAHAM, MARQUISE LEBRON2514 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043819Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HARRELL, GORDON1040 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HODGE, ALISHA N126 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062436Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JORDAN, ALEXIS1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022777Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KEEF, SAVANNAH LOUISE4529 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL TRESPASSING---KNOX, TRACY LAMAR817 WOODMORE TER Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER226 HEADLYN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCKELVY, JUSTIN EDWARD40 E THOMAS LANE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKEDPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINERECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MILLAWAY, WILLIAM LEE3005 HENDERSON AVENUE NW APT 52 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE9010 HARRISON BAY HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MORRISON, SIMONE3911 CAMEILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOTLEY, ALEXANDER3246 OZARK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKS, TYREZZ DOMINIQUE435 KILE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---PEACOCK, JONATHAN DALE936 PINEY RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PITNER, CORY1223 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PUTNAM, DARRELL LAMONT1845 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAMSEY, ALISHA JEAN304 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE849 JAMES AVE HATTANOOGA, 30746Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS. UNLAWFUL AND DANGEROUS WEAPONOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SHOCKLEY, CHRISTIN MALIE9778 HAMBY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES---SIMMONS, ANTHONY LEBRON270 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---SLAUGTHER, DANA LYNN8240 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, AUSTIN BENNETT516 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT---STEVENS, DASHETA LAMETRI2216 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SUMMERS, BRANDON ALEC1012 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA))---THOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER2117 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063546Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)---UPSHAW, COURTNEY D1367 MEADWOOD DR HIXSON, 373431010Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---VARGAS, MEGAN S4701 ALBRIGHT RD CLARKSVILLE, 37043Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WEST, ZETTA FRANCES3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046228Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOOTEN, DELORES RESHELL9210 VILLAGEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YBARRA, ERNESTO ANTONIO2021 S 5TH ST FRESNO,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY