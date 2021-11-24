 Thursday, November 25, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

EPB Unveils Holiday Windows With Help From STEM Students

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

EPB on Thanksgiving Eve unveiled its annual Holiday Windows display, which is free and open to the public until Monday, Jan. 3.  The beloved Chattanooga seasonal tradition dates back to the World War II era. 

 

“As Downtown Chattanooga continues to rebound from the economic impacts of the pandemic, I’m thrilled to see EPB Holiday Windows return this year to kick off the season,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.  “This cheerful display brings people together, at the center of our community, to light up longer winter nights while also helping to support our great local shops and restaurants.”

 

“We’re glad to continue our long-standing community tradition of helping our community get into the spirit of the season,” said EPB President & CEO David Wade.  “Our EPB Elves have outdone themselves again.”

 

This year’s EPB Holiday Windows also benefit from the contributions of STEM School Chattanooga students, who began providing elements for the window scenes several years ago.

 

“This is a terrific project management experience for our students that helps prepare them for college and the workforce,” said STEM School Chattanooga principal Tony Donen. “We’re fortunate to be in the Hamilton County School system which supports innovative learning opportunities by providing access to highly technical STEM tools and equipment, and work with EPB to use these resources in helping create the displays.

EPB is a tremendous partner, and we appreciate all that EPB does to support education in our Gig City.”

 

EPB employees also spotlighted sustainability, a primary focus of EPB’s community engagement, by integrating a number of thematic elements into the holiday window displays.

 

“Each year we repurpose items we’ve used in the displays in previous years, so there’s lots of re-use going on,” said EPB’s Lauren Obermark who leads the Holiday Windows project.  “This year our theme is Chatta-who-ville, and we created some terrific displays that show sustainability in action featuring a grumpy but lovable holiday character who loves to turn trash into treasure.”

 

EPB is partnering with the Cat Café this year to help promote pet adoption, which is part of EPB’s mission to help support our community and local nonprofits.

 

EPB is located at 10 West MLK Boulevard in Downtown Chattanooga. The windows are on the Broad and Market Street sides of the building.  There are also holiday displays across the street in Miller Park by the EPB community stage.  Public parking is available on the street and in the EPB garage which is accessible from 10th Street between Market Street and Broad Street. The EPB Holiday Windows will remain open from Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 3.

 


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TINA M 3515 HISON GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy MANUFACTURE DELIVERY SALE OF METH LIGHT LAW VIOLATION POSSESSION SCHEDULE IV DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- ASHMORE, PHILLIP ERIC 5206 WEAVER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 EVANS, DONAMICHE ALEXANDER POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/17/2021 1 GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 11/17/2021 1 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 11/17/2021 1 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 11/17/2021 1 HOLLAND, ... (click for more)

