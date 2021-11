Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENNETT, HENRY LEE

4620 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

2415 W 6TH ST LOS ANGELES, 12345

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

CASLIN, SYLVESTER

3003 POPE DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---CAUL, ERMA NICOLE1310 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---COX, SHADOW DEON726 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DYE, EVA JANE11258 EAST BRANED APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ESTRADA, RAMON EMILIO173 HANKS BEND RD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HILL, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE124 COTTONWOOD ST. DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN2767 Lake Howard Rd La Fayette, 307286245Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MICHALSKI, CHRISTOPHER JORDEN2014 HAMILTON PLACE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT3109 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOSS, ANTHONY LEROY4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NAPIER, JABARRI RASHAAD253 GLENNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES112 Arlington Ter Chattanooga, 374102207Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---PARKER, TIMOTHY ROBIN286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 10000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---PEABODY, JOSHUA LYNN4602 SANABEL LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY1314 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)---RICKETTS, JERIMI BRANDON7701 MONGER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER 1000---RIDGE, RANDY ALLEN6306 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT---RUSSELL, DEMONTEZ DENARD4511 ROGERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I (MDMA) FOR RESALE 3917POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY 39171324POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (COCAINE) FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA) FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELONPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI (WAX) FOR RESALE 3917---SCHWEINFURTH, HELEN ALEJAN125 DREW RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191817Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, DANNY WAYNE11075 CANYON CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---STAINES, CHRISTAIN ANN9829 OCOEE STREET OOLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STOREY, KENDALL DAUNTAE4409 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434745Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRIMBLE, ANTHONY605 SHANNON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TURNER, BOBBY RAY100 SOUTH VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WHARTON, LYDIA JOYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 74445Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFAILURE TO APPEAR---WOODS, APRILLE ONELLE1605 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045125Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT