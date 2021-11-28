Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire And 3 Cats Perish In Sale Creek Sunday Morning

A mobile home in Sale Creek is destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

At 11:28 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting heavy smoke coming from a mobile home. The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to 385 Border Loop and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the mobile home.

One team of firefighters entered the home, conducted an initial search while another team extinguished the fire in the kitchen and ceiling.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries. Unfortunately, three cats perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Sale Creek Fire Marshal but fire officials confirmed the fire started in the kitchen.

The mobile home is a total loss.

The homeowner did not have insurance and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the family with their emergency needs.