Man Said He Stabbed 2 Other Men Because They Cheated On Him While He Was In Jail

Monday, November 29, 2021
Paul Levon Morgan
Paul Levon Morgan

A man said he stabbed two men because he was upset that his boyfriend cheated on him while he was in jail.

 

Police responded to interview the stabbing suspect on Saturday. They said the suspect, Paul Levon Morgan, 55, agreed to speak without a lawyer after being read his Miranda rights.

 

Morgan said he had been in jail for 10 days prior to the incident. He said his boyfriend had cheated on him with an ex-boyfriend. Morgan said he and the boyfriend had been staying on Dodson Avenue in the week since he had left jail.

 

Morgan told police that he and the boyfriend were inside on Saturday, while the ex-boyfriend was outside.

He said the boyfriend had pushed him onto a bed, and he went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and stabbed the boyfriend in the stomach.

 

Morgan also went outside to the ex-boyfriend and stabbed him too, and afterward he walked to the hospital and threw the knife away. He turned himself in to the police at the hospital.

 

Police said the first victim was in surgery and unable to comment, but that the ex-boyfriend gave a statement. The second victim said Morgan knocked him onto the street, stabbed him, and said “You’re trying to take my man” and “I’m going to kill both of y’all.”

 

Morgan is charged with two counts of attempted homicide. 

 

Police initially said both victims had life-threatening injuries.


Man Said He Stabbed 2 Other Men Because They Cheated On Him While He Was In Jail


