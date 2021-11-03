Police Blotter: Man With Metal Pipe Ordered Away From Liquor Store; Ex-Employee Accused Of Stealing At Least $16,000

Police responded to a suspicious person call at Northshore Liquor and Wine at 319 Cherokee Blvd. The suspect description was a white male, with no shirt, holding a metal pipe in his hand. The man was observed loitering in front of a business and the owner wanted him to leave. The man was gone when police arrived. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate anything. The complainant did not wish to speak with the police.



* * *



An employee at Downtown Auto at 1725 Market St.

was in a verbal disorder with a homeless man in front of the business. The homeless man has one leg and was seated on a bicycle on the sidewalk. The employee was standing in the business parking lot. The two had conflicting accounts regarding a verbal disorder. The employee made it clear that the homeless man was not welcome on the business property. He acknowledged this and moved on.* * *A woman on North Kelley Street said she had located her stolen vehicle. Police arrived and saw a silver Volvo displaying TN which returned to a different vehicle. Police then ran the VIN which had no return. After speaking to the woman, she said her boyfriend reported the vehicle stolen out of Cleveland. Police then spoke to the boyfriend via phone and found that he reported the vehicle stolen but did not have a tag number or VIN information to have it entered into NCIC. The woman said the tag that is displayed on the Volvo is registered to her, and it belongs on her old vehicle. Police ran the tag and found it to return to her. She said that it is displayed on the silver Volvo due to the vehicle being fixed and she did not want it to get towed. After speaking to both the woman and boyfriend, they said they gave suspect information to Cleveland PD. They said that when the vehicle was reported stolen, they gave a list of what was inside the vehicle to Cleveland PD and described the inside which matched the vehicle that police were with. The boyfriend said he was aware of where the vehicle was due to him knowing that the suspect frequents this location. No suspects were present while police were on scene. The woman did not have keys on scene. The vehicle was towed by Mostellers.* * *A woman on Signal Mountain Road said she had a temporary protective order on her ex-boyfriend which expired as of yesterday. She said this morning she noticed her ex-boyfriend's truck was parked by her work place. She mentioned she did not want to make a report, she just wanted officers to be aware.* * *An officer was flagged down at 6413 Lee Hwy. and informed of an individual walking in the parking lot talking to himself. The officer observed a black male, wearing camouflage pants and not wearing a shirt, walking around the parking lot. He identified himself, and though talking to himself, was able to give police his personal information. He said he is from Rhea County, however is currently homeless in the area. The officer told the man he could contact police if needed and that he was free to go. He left without incident.* * *An employee at Fuji Steak and Sushi at 2207 Overnite Dr. reported his phone was stolen. The stolen phone was a gold Samsung S9, estimated to be valued at approximately $400-500. The cellphone was left unattended in an employee area of the restaurant. The officer was allowed to view security camera footage of the incident. The suspect entered the building through the back door, which was left open. The suspect grabbed the phone and then fled. The suspect appears to be a certain homeless man who is known to frequent the area. Further investigation will follow before charges are sought.* * *A woman on Emma Kate Drive showed police her broken back window, that seemed to be pulled away from the frame a bit.* * *Police responded to two people acting suspicious in front of Cadis at 201 Cherokee Blvd. The officer found a man and a women by a silver truck. They said that they had jumped a friend's car. They both had out of state warrants, non-expeditable. They were told to leave the area and stay away from Cadis.* * *A Mapco cashier at 4711 Brainerd Road said a small, thin, black female grabbed four cases of beer and got into a blue SUV and drove east on Brainerd Road. The total cost is $65.39.* * *A woman on West 38th Street told police she lives alone and heard noises that frightened her. Police checked the perimeter of her home and vehicle, and reassured her that everything was as it should be.* * *Police were called to Appling Street to a possible disorder with a weapon. Upon arrival police made contact with a black male who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. However, there was no active disorder, nor was a firearm located.* * *Police responded to trespassers at Indigo Hotel at 300 W 6th St. The caller said there was two homeless people sleeping on their property and they wanted them to leave. The officer spoke with a man and a woman who were sleeping on the side of the building. They both said that they would leave the area. The officer ran both for warrants and they came back negative.* * *A man on Central Avenue said at 8:30 a.m. a black male wearing a red shirt and a blue backpack came into his yard and stole his Schwinn 21 speed 27.5" bicycle. He said the suspect went toward Third St. Police went into the area in search of the bicycle. The man said he will call back with the serial number for the bike.* * *A woman at Logan's Roadhouse at 3592 Cummings Hwy. told police because of the rain, she left her Mazda at her job at Logan's. She said when she returned to it, she discovered that someone had cut the exhaust and stolen the catalytic converter. She has not obtained a repair estimate as yet.* * *A woman told police over the phone that she bought a used car and then let her son drive it. She said she had put a tag (plate) on it that belongs to another vehicle she owns. He was later stopped by police for not having the correct license plate at the Sunoco Gas Station and an officer seized the tag as evidence. She said she did not have a badge number for the officer. She said the dealership she bought the car from then went and got the car because she had only paid a little money on it so far and it was towed back to the dealer property. She has since been trying to contact the Police Evidence room but has not been able to get into contact with anyone and has not gotten her tag back. She said the used car she bought is a smoky gray 2012 Mercury Marlin, and she did not have the VIN for it. The plate that was seized belongs on her other vehicle, a white 2009 Ford Escape.* * *Police were called by a supervisor at Astec at 800 Manufacturers Road after a verbal disorder between employees. The supervisor wanted police on scene while they informed a man that he no longer worked there and he needed to leave the business. The man was told and left the business without incident.* * *A clerk at the Mapco at 201 Browns Ferry Road called police because there was a suspicious person. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was homeless and trying to get a nap. The clerk at the Mapco didn't want her sleeping on the sidewalk. The officer asked the woman to leave the property. She left without any problem.* * *A man on West 14th Street Court said some people had been staying with him but weren't any longer. They left a wallet and a piece of mail behind. Due to this, the man turned the property over to police. It will be turned into property under this complaint number for safe keeping. The man also recently sustained a broken window that he believes pertains to a stolen bicycle that his neighbors took. The man was informed he would need to go through CHA management to get his window replaced. At this time, there is no suspect information on the vandalism.

* * *



An employee at 2001 N Chamberlain Ave. called police saying an ex-employee has stolen at least $16,000 since January 2021 from his business. She had been employed for approximately 11 years as someone who was in charge of keeping track of the finances for Buster Brown Properties. The employee noticed a lack of money recently and began to look into financial statements. He found that the ex-employee has been using company funds to purchase unknown items from stores like Walmart, Amazon and gas stations, and also sent money to her sisters and friend via Facebook. He also showed unauthorized checks that the ex-employee had cashed, while forging his signature. She was also direct depositing extra pay checks into her bank account, police were told. The employee said he and his employees are still digging into their financial statements and estimate that they will continue to find large amounts of money that the woman has taken. The man provided paper copies of financial statements that will be forwarded to the Fraud Division.