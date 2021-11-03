 Wednesday, November 3, 2021 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

New Red Bank City Manager Seeking Help From Multiple Agencies

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Martin Granum, Red Bank’s new city manager, has been scheduling meetings with multiple organizations that provide assistance and advice to cities and towns in Tennessee. With help from Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS)  at the University of Tennessee, the city manager said he will be taking a wide-ranging look at  all personnel and human resources matters in Red Bank in order to get an understanding of all the issues that are involved.

And classifications of jobs will be looked at so that similar work receives similar compensation, said Mr. Granum. This information will  be ready and used during the next budget process.

 

Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETD) is another government organization that will be a source of information. One function of SETD is to provide planning and economic and community development services. Mr. Granum has engaged SETD for advice regarding planning and grant applications and said it will be helpful with the city’s redevelopment of the old Red Bank Middle School property on Dayton Boulevard.

 

The city manager has also been in contact with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency (RPA) which is a regional entity that can help the city apply for grants. And a representative from Red Bank will be at the upcoming CARTA meeting aimed at establishing a three-year service contract for Care-A-Van transportation services to citizens in the city. If the services become available in Red Bank, individuals would have to be eligible and apply for the services that are offered.

 

All of the city’s employees were invited to the commission meeting Tuesday night and were introduced and recognized for their service to Red Bank while highlighting their qualifications and experience. These are Red Bank’s “Super Stars,” said Mr. Granum.

 

The amendment to the Red Bank beer ordinance passed on the second and final reading. The changes made to the ordinance which controls beer sales in the city updated it and brings it up to the 21st century, said Commissioner Pete Phillips. It is seen as a tool that can be used for competing for businesses that Red Bank wants to attract.

 

The first application for a special events beer license was heard after the ordinance passed. Bethany Wilson received approval for a one-time special events beer permit for her business, Bela Co., 3803 Dayton Blvd.

 

A resolution proclaiming the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, as “Small Business Saturday in Red Bank” was passed unanimously. This day celebrates local businesses and their contributions to the city, and their social economic and environmental impact to their community. These  businesses are hoping to have regular customers return and make purchases again to help them overcome the negative effects COVID has had.


