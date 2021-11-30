 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


UTC Launches CyberSecurity Workforce Certification Training Program

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - by Thea Marshall
- photo by Thea Marshall

UTC’s College of Engineering and Computer Science announced Tuesday afternoon the launch of the CyberSecurity Workforce Certification Training Program (CWCT). The program is supported by an NSA Grant as an extension of the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. 


Chancellor Steven Angle said there is a global demand for cybersecurity positions. There is a global shortage of 3 million positions, over 460,000 nationally, and for the state of Tennessee over 6,700 positions available. Chattanooga and the northern Georgia area have about 490 of these positions available.


Dean of Engineering Daniel Pack said, “As the cybersecurity workforce landscape is continuously changing because of the increasing need of trained professionals, it is satisfying to know that UTC is responding to those needs and providing a solution.”


The program intends to offer cybersecurity training for professionals in response to the global shortage.

The program gives students online instructor training, tutors, technical support and employment coaching.


There are three CWCT tracks paid for by the grant such as Digital Forensics, Cybersecurity Administration, and Iot and AI Security for non-degreed training. However, there is opportunity to pursue degree programs at participating colleges. There are five certifications earned per training path. 


There are a total of 425 grant targeted applicants which has expanded to 850, 103 are waitlisted and 922 are enrolled in the program. 


The CWCT program started in Sept. 2020. They said they established a pilot Artificial Intelligence cybersecurity certification based national training program for transitioning military, first responders and other adult trainees. Partners include Purdue University Northwest, Ivy Tech Community College, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and now, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.



December 1, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 30, 2021

Baby University Morphs Into Family Forward With Expanded Services

November 30, 2021

2 Apartments Significantly Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon On Central Drive


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL 2401 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

The city-supported Baby University will be upgraded to Family Forward with expanded services, city officials said on Tuesday. Mayor Tim Kelly said said some community centers will become "the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies worked an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon at 510 Central Drive. At 2:50 p.m., Ladder 13, Squad 13, Quint 21, Quint 8, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Quint ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL 2401 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT BENN, KATHERINE YVONNE 3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

Baby University Morphs Into Family Forward With Expanded Services

The city-supported Baby University will be upgraded to Family Forward with expanded services, city officials said on Tuesday. Mayor Tim Kelly said said some community centers will become "the front door" for the program that is operated by Signal Centers. Centers involved will include Southside, Avondale, East Lake and Brainerd. The program already operates with a program ... (click for more)

Opinion

In Praise Of EV - And Response

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judge Slaps Mandates

A federal judge in Missouri administered a healthy dose of common sense to the mandate-threatened hospital industry on Monday. Judge Matthew Schelp issued an order blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate on some health workers in 10 states. The group of states, collectively, sought relief on a mandate that threatens to use withholding Medicare and Medicaid ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Football Anxiety Spreads Again Through UT Fan Base As Oklahoma Spot Opens

Football anxiety spread quickly through Tennessee’s fan base Sunday afternoon after news broke of Lincoln Riley departing Oklahoma to become Southern Cal’s coach. Oh no. Not again. Please. The fear of the domino effect and another coaching search was real and understandable, especially considering UT coach Josh Heupel’s Oklahoma background. Tennessee has had five coaches ... (click for more)

Nashville Mayor Cooper Agrees To Bristol Motor Speedway Proposal To Revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Following the letter of intent signed in March 2021, Bristol Motor Speedway has presented Mayor John Cooper with a proposal to both revitalize the legendary 117-year-old Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and bring NASCAR Cup Series racing back to Nashville. Mayor Cooper has agreed in principle to the plan. “This partnership creates an economically viable future for our historic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors