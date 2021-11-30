UTC Launches CyberSecurity Workforce Certification Training Program

UTC’s College of Engineering and Computer Science announced Tuesday afternoon the launch of the CyberSecurity Workforce Certification Training Program (CWCT). The program is supported by an NSA Grant as an extension of the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.

Chancellor Steven Angle said there is a global demand for cybersecurity positions. There is a global shortage of 3 million positions, over 460,000 nationally, and for the state of Tennessee over 6,700 positions available. Chattanooga and the northern Georgia area have about 490 of these positions available.

Dean of Engineering Daniel Pack said, “As the cybersecurity workforce landscape is continuously changing because of the increasing need of trained professionals, it is satisfying to know that UTC is responding to those needs and providing a solution.”

The program intends to offer cybersecurity training for professionals in response to the global shortage. The program gives students online instructor training, tutors, technical support and employment coaching.

There are three CWCT tracks paid for by the grant such as Digital Forensics, Cybersecurity Administration, and Iot and AI Security for non-degreed training. However, there is opportunity to pursue degree programs at participating colleges. There are five certifications earned per training path.

There are a total of 425 grant targeted applicants which has expanded to 850, 103 are waitlisted and 922 are enrolled in the program.

The CWCT program started in Sept. 2020. They said they established a pilot Artificial Intelligence cybersecurity certification based national training program for transitioning military, first responders and other adult trainees. Partners include Purdue University Northwest, Ivy Tech Community College, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and now, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.