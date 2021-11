Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, LARRY DEMARYES

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

---

CALFEE, JAMES A

6307 JAN LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COKER, KENNETH LEE

606 SPRING LAKE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

---

COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE

1206 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063129

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GILES, JUSTIN TRAVIS

14 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)SIMPLE POSS OF ROXICODONE---GILL, SHELLEY DEANNE2411 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIXSON, JOHN DAVID1766 CROWE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD1716 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045126Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, FREDRICK LAVON3809 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162921Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION---KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---LOFTY, ALEX THOMAS466 NORTH CREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---LOWERY, SHANNON Y152 ROLLING RIDGEDRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MANSEL, HEATHER MARIEHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MARLER, DAVID NICHOLAS430 JACKSON ST BONNE TERRE, 63628Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MARTIN, CASANDRA1122 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---PENNINGTON, ROBERT ANDREW610 Oglethorpe Ave Athens, 306062258Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---PETERS, COREY DEMOND823 Woodmore Ter Chattanooga, 374112226Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)---PHILPOTT, RONALD JASON727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---QUARLES, JERRELL LEE1227 AL HIGHWAY 75 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---RAINES, JACOB ALEXANDER1021 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SANDELL, ELI ISAAC2620 BISHOP RD WICKLIFFE, 44092Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN6011 WENTWORTH AVE Chattanooga, 374123657Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---STRONG, TAD WILLIAM4596 PINEDALE AVE CLARKSTON, 48346Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TIMMONS, CORBIN DEWAYNE7615 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D2018 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (VANDERBURGH CO IN)---WHEELER, BYRON JAMAUL1001 HILLSDALE RD LAFAYETTE, 307282703Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YARBROUGH, JOHNNY L3611 HIGHWAY 11 RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)