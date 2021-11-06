 Saturday, November 6, 2021 41.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Couple Plans High Efficiency Small Homes On 6 Acres At The Georgia Line

Saturday, November 6, 2021

A couple is seeking a special permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development "for high efficiency small homes and community living with zero lot lines and a private drive" at the Tennessee/Georgia line near Rossville.

Blake Garrison and Zoe Braden said it is a six-acre site at 3565 E. 51st St. near General Thomas Boulevard.

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency is recommending approval for a Planned Unit Development.

The case goes before the Planning Commission on Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.


November 6, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 5, 2021

Police Blotter: Man At 4th Street House Keeps Getting Louder; Police Deal With Unruly Patrons At The Blue Light Bar On Station Street

November 5, 2021

BlueCross Lays Off 40 Employees In Information Systems


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, LARRY DEMARYES 2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

A noise complaint was reported on E. 4th Street for the second time during the evening. When the officer arrived this time, the party had grown in the last hour and was significantly louder. ... (click for more)

In the wake of BlueCross dismissing a number of employees who declined to be vaccinated, there was an unrelated layoff at BlueCross on Friday. It involved the end of employment for 40 BlueCross ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, LARRY DEMARYES 2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BOWMAN, CARSON MAX 3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man At 4th Street House Keeps Getting Louder; Police Deal With Unruly Patrons At The Blue Light Bar On Station Street

A noise complaint was reported on E. 4th Street for the second time during the evening. When the officer arrived this time, the party had grown in the last hour and was significantly louder. Police spoke again with the man at the residence and told him to shut the party down and start sending people home. The man walked into the house and instructed people to leave, but after several ... (click for more)

Opinion

Corporations Have A Responsibility Towards Their Employees

First of all I want you to know that this is way outside my comfort zone and I have tried to talk myself out of sending this, however, it is becoming very clear that if more people like myself don’t wake up and have some courage we are going to regret it for the rest of our lives. I firmly believe that God is completely in control but He frequently uses people to accomplish His ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

* -- You will never find anybody who can give you a clear and compelling reason why we observe daylight saving time. Nonetheless, tonight set your clocks back 1 hour anyway. * -- I didn't realize how bad of a driver I was until my navigation system said, "In 400 feet, stop, and let me out." * -- There are so many scams on the Internet these days... but for $19.95 I can show ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Win 70-42 Over Georgia College In Exhibition

The Chattanooga Mocs dropped in 10 3-pointers and ran away with a 70-42 win over Georgia College in a women’s basketball exhibition matchup at the McKenzie Arena Friday night. Freshman Destiny McClendon was 3-of-4 from long range in her collegiate debut and led the Mocs with 14 points in 16:30 on the floor. Also in double digits and dangerous from the arc was Dena Jarrells ... (click for more)

Major Leads Covenant Men To USA South Championship

Jake Major scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left in the second overtime, to lift the Covenant men's soccer team past William Peace, 4-3, in a USA South Tournament semifinal on Friday afternoon. Covenant (11-3-3) erased a 3-2 deficit with five minutes remaining as Jay Patterson evened the score with his first goal of the year in the 86th minute. ... (click for more)


