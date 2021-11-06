Couple Plans High Efficiency Small Homes On 6 Acres At The Georgia Line

A couple is seeking a special permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development "for high efficiency small homes and community living with zero lot lines and a private drive" at the Tennessee/Georgia line near Rossville.

Blake Garrison and Zoe Braden said it is a six-acre site at 3565 E. 51st St. near General Thomas Boulevard.

The staff of the Regional Planning Agency is recommending approval for a Planned Unit Development.

The case goes before the Planning Commission on Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.