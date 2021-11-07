Police Blotter: Couple Wakes To Find Howling Man In Their Car; Falling Limb Breaks Man's Windshield While Sitting At A Traffic Light

Police were called to St. Elmo Avenue where a man was sitting inside a car howling. Police found him, and spoke with the complainant, who said he and his wife were awakened by the man howling inside their vehicle. The man said the car may have been left unlocked. The man and woman declined to prosecute for trespassing and disorderly conduct. Police transported the howling man to his residence without incident.

A man on Aspen Lane called police and said sometime over the weekend the catalytic converter was stolen from his 1999 Jeep Cherokee. There is no suspect information at this time.

The manager of Chattanooga Floor Care at 2500 East 18th St. said sometime over the weekend the catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Ford E250 work van. There is no suspect information at this time.

A woman on North Concord Road reported that her 2008 Subaru had been burglarized. She believes that she left her doors unlocked and there was no damage to the vehicle. The woman said her wallet and $415 cash were stolen from the vehicle. No suspect information could be obtained at this time.

The manager at All Out Moving at 1900 Daisy St. told police the license plate on a Mitsubishi truck was lost around mid-August of this year. He said he needed to file a report in order to obtain a new plate.

A woman on East 5th Street said her debit card had been stolen from her vehicle the night prior. She had moved her vehicle in front of her house the day before as she was having yard work done and forgot to lock it. In the morning she was looking for her wallet and, assuming she had forgotten it in her vehicle, began searching inside. After she could not locate her wallet she began receiving messages from her bank saying there had been some abnormal transactions. When she checked her account she noticed two charges for $1,104, one charge for $23.43, a withdrawal of $250, and about four $1 charges. The woman immediately canceled her Mastercard and told Bank of America those were not charges made by her. She realized her debit card had been stolen and called the police. The woman told the officer she had been warned of two individuals who would frequently look into other vehicles for items to steal. There was no description of the individuals to give. Other than the debit card, the only other items stolen were loose change and her credit card which wasn't used. The officer told the woman a report would be filed and transferred over to the Fraud Division.

The property manager at Boardwalk Storage at 6808 Middle Valley Road said a woman had been renting several storage units at this location and had recently been evicted from the premises. The manager said she had given the woman several opportunities to remove her items from the storage units. The eviction notice has ended and the woman will be permitted to remove items until 5 p.m. on this date, however, they are no longer wanted on the property. The officer spoke with the woman who was with a white male at the time of the officer's arrival. However, when the officer went inside to speak with the manager, the white male left the premise. The man was later identified. When the officer spoke with the woman she was told she would need to have all of her items out by 5 p.m. when the storage company closed. The officer also informed the woman that if she showed up on the property again after 5 p.m. she would be charged with criminal trespass.

The manager of the hotel at 901 Carter St. said she found a handgun (Glock 22, .40), a magazine with 12 hollow points, and a black holster in room 317. Police retrieved the items and ran the handgun, which came back not on file. Police transported the handgun to CPD property.

Police spoke with a woman on Jeffery Lane in an attempt to track down a weapon that police believed was inside the residence. The woman gave police verbal consent to search the home. Police did not uncover any weapons but did find four rounds of FC .380 ammunition in her closet. The woman said her brother had given that to her but there was no weapon to go with it. Police collected the ammunition to turn it into Property.

An officer responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga at 5502 Post Ave. Police were initially dispatched to an improperly parked auto in the alleyway behind the homes on Post Avenue off of West 55th Street. Police located the improperly parked auto, a silver Acura MDX, and found it to be extremely suspicious. Registration was conducted on the car via the license plate, but it was found the tag displayed did not match the vehicle. Upon further investigation it was found the Acura had been burnt from the inside, as a small gas can was still sitting in the driver's seat. The vehicle suffered smoke damage and a burnt driver seat. The car was verified stolen via the VIN number out of Lookout Mountain, Tn. The Lookout Mountain Police Department was notified and cleared the vehicle as stolen from NCIC. An arson investigator was attempted to be reached, but were not successful. The vehicle was towed by Shackleford Towing to their lot at 2917 Calhoun Ave.

A woman on Shady Lane said that $40 and some mail addressed to her had been taken from her vehicle last night at some point. There is no suspect information at this time.

A man called police and said as he was going across the Walking Bridge about 2:15 p.m., a man he did not know performed a "round house" kick towards his legs. The suspect did not make contact. The man said no further interaction with this individual took place. He said due to having medical issues with his knees, he felt as though the suspect's actions could have caused him to fall, posing a threat to his safety. He did not know the suspect but requested a report be made.

The manager of Hennen's at 193 Chestnut St. said a woman tried to leave the restaurant without paying her full bill. He said when he requested her to pay her bill she then paid the full balance for services in cash. He said she was disorderly and shouting racial slurs towards employees. The officer spoke with the woman who said she paid the full balance however refused to pay gratuity. The officer noticed while speaking with her that she was upset, however she was not acting in a disorderly manner.

A man on Manor Road said he was having issues with his roommates and asked to be escorted outside. Upon arrival, his mother was not able to pick him up and officers transported him to Rubio Street. He was transported without issue.

Police were called to Circle K at 8935 Lee Hwy. on a call of a man acting suspicious. The officer spoke with the man who said he needed a ride. Police transported the man to Wheeler Avenue.

A man on 13th Avenue called police and said there was a man walking through his driveway. The unknown man had already left the area before police arrived.

A man on St. Elmo Avenue said sometime during the night someone broke into his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and stole his Walther firearm. He said his truck was locked and he is not sure as to how someone gained entry. The gun was entered into NCIC.

The manager of EZPawn at 5712 Lee Hwy. told police a bicycle was stolen around 3 a.m. from outside of the store. The manager was unsure of the make of the bicycle but valued it at $75. The man showed police video footage that did not give a clear image of the suspect.

An employee for Collier Construction said an uninstalled A/C unit was left in the garage at a construction site for a new residence on Chamber Hill. When the employees returned the next morning they discovered that the unit was gone. He said they have no way to close the garage door yet and there have been other workers in and out, so it's unknown when or how the unit was taken. It is estimated at $4,600. The employee called back to add the serial numbers for the A/C unit which is split into two halves - Inside/Outside.

A man was sitting at the light on Shallowford Road and Airport Road when a limb from a tree hit his windshield, causing it to crack. He said there was a crew out there cutting limbs but does not know who it was. He had to go get his son from school so he left the scene. The officer drove through Shallowford Road and through Airport Road and did not find anyone cutting limbs from trees.