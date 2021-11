Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD

626 EAST GARDENFARM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAUTISTA-RAMIREZ, DOMINGO

3622 HELEN LANE APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, AARON CHRISTOPHER

6133 E BRAINERD RD Chattanooga, 374214917

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BENFORD, TWAYNE

93 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BENSON, THOMAS GARY

8202 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213276

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BINFORD, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

1315 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

---

CARTER, ADRIAN NICOLE

509 HAYMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

CHAMBER, ARVIL LEE

1307 LAY STREET SE APT A CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

COMBS, RACHEL RENEE

296 LONDON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE

3103 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FRIDDELL, EDWARD DEWITT

11714 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTO)

---

GADDIS, KENNETH KNOX

6686 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211786

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

---

GOLLIHER, JENNIFER D

142 J LODEN LANE GRANVIEW, 37337

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

JONES, REGINALD WAYNE

2213 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

---

KATAFIAS, JESSICA MORGAN

101 E MEADOWBROOK DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

LOWE, KENNESHIA RENEE

1403 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

MASSAQUOI, AMIE

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT B15 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

MCPHERSON, MARCUS PAGE

514 CARDEN AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MOORE, JAKAELA A

864 WHEELER AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000---MORGAN, ANDREW ALLEN306 VALLEYVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEAL, KYSEAN LEVAUGHN3818 SALUDA ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---NEEDHAM, KAYLA ASHLYN72 CHICKADEE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POINDEXTER, DARIUS JAMMIR930 DOUGLAS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---ROBERSON, KRISTOPHER SHAUN1288 WRIGHT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STRICKLAND, ASHIA L5421 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON568 THOMPSON HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TAYLOR, DAVID PAUL3521 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---TIDWELL, CHRISTOPHER LEE126 SIGNAL HILLS DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---VANHOOSER, SHELBY362 KAREN DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---WARE, DEREKO ANTWON3217 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071760Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT