 Tuesday, November 9, 2021 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


McKamey Animal Center Updates Adoption Policies – Appointments No Longer Required

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

McKamey Animal Center announced that appointments will no longer be required to adopt a new pet from MAC. 

“Adoption appointments were essential to helping us navigate Covid, and they had the added benefit of allowing us to spend more time with each prospective adopter,” said MAC Executive Director, Inga Fricke. “Given that case, numbers are dropping, however, we feel comfortable giving the public the option to either make an appointment, which allows us to provide a better adoption experience, or just drop in any time we’re open to view adoptable animals.”  The Center is currently open for adoptions Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m.– 5 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m.

to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Appointments will still be required to surrender animals since they are critical to helping MAC stay within its humane capacity for care. If you have found a stray, need to give up your own pet, or have another animal concern, call 423-305-6500 to schedule a surrender appointment. 

Anyone interested in adopting an animal from McKamey Animal Center should follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Decide Whom Do You Want to Meet. Check out the available animals page to see all the pets that are currently available. If you don’t see anything you like, feel free to ask if any other pets were made available too recently to be seen on the website. You are free to stop by during our adoption hours, but if you would prefer to make an adoption appointment visit: Click to Make Your Appointment Now Please Note: Adopters are served on a first-come, first-served basis, animals cannot be reserved by phone.  
  2.  Get to Know Our Available Animals.  When you arrive at the center, you'll want to come to the door marked "Adoptions" and let the team know which animals you’d like to visit. Please keep in mind that due to COVID-19 restrictions MAC still requires that everyone visiting the Center wear a mask.
  3. Take your new best friend home! Whenever possible, we will send pets home the same day they are adopted!  Dogs are required to go home with a leash, collar, and city license tag (if applicable), and cats must leave in a carrier. You are welcome to bring your own, or you can purchase those items and more at the time of adoption. Once the adoption process is complete, you’re all set and ready to start a new journey with your best furrriend! 

For questions, call the Adoptions Team at 423 305-6514 or email: adoptions@mckameyanimalcenter.org or visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org


November 9, 2021

Senators Blackburn, Wicker, And Colleagues Target Absent Federal Workforce, Urge Return To Work

November 9, 2021

City Council To Keep 9 Districts, Councilwoman Berz Says

November 9, 2021

Senator Mike Bell Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2022; Rep. Mark Hall To Run For His Seat


Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Roger Wicker (R-Ms.), along with 40 of their colleagues, sent a letter to the heads of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the General Services Administration ... (click for more)

Carol Berz, who heads the redistricting committee for the City Council, said the council does not plan to add any districts. The County Commission, in its redistricting, voted to move from ... (click for more)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Senators Blackburn, Wicker, And Colleagues Target Absent Federal Workforce, Urge Return To Work

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Roger Wicker (R-Ms.), along with 40 of their colleagues, sent a letter to the heads of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to request immediate action to transition federal workers back to in-person operations. In the letter, the senators cite ... (click for more)

City Council To Keep 9 Districts, Councilwoman Berz Says

Carol Berz, who heads the redistricting committee for the City Council, said the council does not plan to add any districts. The County Commission, in its redistricting, voted to move from nine to 11 districts, citing heavy growth out in the county. Councilwoman Berz said there would "only be slight changes" in the nine City Council districts. She said the City Council ... (click for more)

Opinion

Just Lock Your Car

I always read the Police Blotter for amusement and see a recurrent theme of auto burglaries and thefts. They start the same way of someone reporting "entry of an unlocked vehicle", often with keys left in the vehicle. Items stolen include cash, wallets, purses, debit/credit cards, social security cards, laptops, guns and tools. Also, reports of vehicles stolen that someone left ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What I Have Learned

I delight in “What I Have Learned” lists because I share so many of the lessons but an Internet pal in Arkansas shared a list of “When I Learned” the other day and it is uncannily accurate. Oh, I wish the unknown author had mentioned “first love,” since statically 90 percent of us never marry our first heart throb, which singer Willie Nelson attributes to the popularity of juke ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Hendon Hooker Named Davey O'Brien National Award Semifinalist

Tennessee redshirt senior Hendon Hooker has been named a Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, as announced by the Davey O'Brien Foundation on Tuesday. Hooker is one of 16 semifinalists, including five from the SEC, and is the first UT signal caller to be named a semifinalist for the award since Erik Ainge in 2006. Peyton Manning is the only Vols' quarterback ... (click for more)

Cleveland Native Rhyne Howard Named To Wade Trophy And Wooden Award Watch Lists

Two more national player of the year awards have tabbed University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard on their preseason watch lists as the Wooden Award and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy honored the senior Tuesday. Howard is a native of Cleveland, Tenn. and was a standout at Bradley Central High Scool. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors