McKamey Animal Center Updates Adoption Policies – Appointments No Longer Required

McKamey Animal Center announced that appointments will no longer be required to adopt a new pet from MAC.

“Adoption appointments were essential to helping us navigate Covid, and they had the added benefit of allowing us to spend more time with each prospective adopter,” said MAC Executive Director, Inga Fricke. “Given that case, numbers are dropping, however, we feel comfortable giving the public the option to either make an appointment, which allows us to provide a better adoption experience, or just drop in any time we’re open to view adoptable animals.” The Center is currently open for adoptions Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m.– 5 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m.

to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments will still be required to surrender animals since they are critical to helping MAC stay within its humane capacity for care. If you have found a stray, need to give up your own pet, or have another animal concern, call 423-305-6500 to schedule a surrender appointment.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal from McKamey Animal Center should follow the steps outlined below:

Decide Whom Do You Want to Meet. Check out the . Please Note: Adopters are served on a first-come, first-served basis, animals cannot be reserved by phone. Check out the available animals page to see all the pets that are currently available. If you don’t see anything you like, feel free to ask if any other pets were made available too recently to be seen on the website. You are free to stop by during our adoption hours, but if you would prefer to make an adoption appointment visit: Click to Make Your Appointment Now Get to Know Our Available Animals. When you arrive at the center, you'll want to come to the door marked "Adoptions" and let the team know which animals you’d like to visit. Please keep in mind that due to COVID-19 restrictions MAC still requires that everyone visiting the Center wear a mask. Take your new best friend home! Whenever possible, we will send pets home the same day they are adopted! Dogs are required to go home with a leash, collar, and city license tag (if applicable), and cats must leave in a carrier. You are welcome to bring your own, or you can purchase those items and more at the time of adoption. Once the adoption process is complete, you’re all set and ready to start a new journey with your best furrriend!