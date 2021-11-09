Police File Charges In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old Boy In September; Suspect Takes Her Own Life In Mall Parking Lot

Chattanooga Police said it was determined to bring charges against a local woman in the death of two-year-old Vincent Carter.

However, when police went to arrest Debra Barnes, 62, on Monday, it was found that she had taken her own life at a Hamilton Place parking lot.

On Sept. 10, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4700 block of Fairwood Lane on a report of a child having difficulty breathing. Upon arrival, officers located a child having difficulty breathing and began rendering life saving care.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with unknown injuries.

Investigators learned that the child was in critical condition, having sustained injuries that were suspicious in nature. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries and an investigation was initiated by the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the manner of death. The Medical Examiner's report was completed last Saturday and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Police said investigators had already developed a suspect in the case. With the results of the ME's report, they then issued warrants for the arrest of Ms. Barnes on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

On Monday, CPD officers responded to the parking lot of 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and discovered Ms. Barnes deceased from an apparent suicide.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.