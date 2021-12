Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, ANTHONY MONTREL

2401 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BENN, KATHERINE YVONNE

3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071252

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB

730 EAST 11ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CAMPBELL, QUARYELL KENYON

1108 THOMAS LN HIXSON, 373435671

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)COGLES, JUAN3913 N MISSION OAKS DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTCROWLEY, ANTHONY MCINTYREHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTCROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDANIELS, AARON286 OLD STATE HWY WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE1657 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EADY, JAMES FREDRICK6013 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTFENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR1320 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFLOWERS, DENNIS C727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFORTNER, KENNETHEUGENE10604 DOLLY POND OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECTFREEMAN, KARA ROSALEEN7411 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GAINES, ERIC LEE2803 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061809Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)GOINS, COLTON ISSAC9031 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500GREEN, RACHEL DIANE208 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARTLEY, JORDAN REED11291 OLD DAYTON PIKE LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE3919 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHOUSTON, HORATIO2610 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONJACKSON, JEROME OSHAY3545 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMACKLER, JACOB I1032 CHARLES AVE CHARLOTTE, 282051535Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARTIN, SHARRON LOVELLA4659 DUSTY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637090Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMENDEZ, SERGIO D3615 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYOWENS, DANZEL TYRIST106 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKS, KIM D301 CROLL CT, APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPITMON, SHARON MICHELLE3219 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071540Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIMPSON, MELISSA ANN2620 BOYCE ST LOT 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, HALEY ALEXIS9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 48 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, DONTAVIS KEONCHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT