Former County Correctional Officer, Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police Lt. Charged With Sexual Battery

A former county correctional officer and Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police lieutenant has been indicted for sexual battery.

Wesley Philip Chambers, 34, is also charged with official misconduct and harassment.

The indictment says he had sexual contact with an individual on July 18, 2021.

It says "force or coercion was used to accomplish the act and the defendant was armed with a weapon. . ."

The indictment says he unlawfully communicated with an individual in an harassing manner.

Chambers was at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office from Jan. 18, 2011, to Feb. 2, 2017, before joining the Lookout Mountain Police. He was promoted in February from sergeant/engineer to lieutenant. An official said he was no longer with the department and had not been for some time.