Grant To Help With Completion Of $445,750 Artwork At The Wheland Foundry Trailhead Of The Riverwalk

Friday, December 10, 2021
A Mark Fornes creation at Edmonton

The city is set to accept $75,000 from the Lyndhurst for the completion of an artwork at the Wheland Foundry Trail Head of the Riverwalk.

The revised artwork contract with Mark Fornes, of TheVeryMany, is $445,750.

It will be called "Moonrise".

Artist Fornes is described as "a registered and practicing architect specializing in computational design and digital fabrication, and inventor of 'Structural Stripes,' a building system by which thousands of custom-designed parts form complex, self-supporting curvlinear surfaces.

"Over the last 10 years, the studio has designed and built a number of thin-shell pavilions and installations that push the limits of form, structure, and space. Somewhere between architecture and art, each public project aims to provide an otherworldly experience for its visitors, while also contributing to the visual identity and social life of its place."


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

City Says Sewage Storage Tanks Aimed At Eliminating Sewage Overflows To Cost $125 Million


