Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVANS, ALI CHRISTINE 
1834 OLD HIGHWAY 27 APT 1 TRION, 307535044 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BRANDON, CORY DENZIL 
430 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING

BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM 
417 MARLOW DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY (AUTO)

CARNES, CALVIN 
29 MOUNTAIN SHELL LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COFER, BRANDON M 
2701 DAYTON BLVD.

RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRANE, ROBERT 
1052 COLONY CIR FT OGELTHORPE, 307420000 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)

DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE 
30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112713 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVIS, TERRY LEE 
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOYLE, STACY RAY 
HOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ETHERTON, BROOKE DAKOTA 
1600 HOWARD FARM LN SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARCIA-LOPEZ, JUAN 
717 WOODLAND CIR DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRISON, TRAVON 
5901 BECKER ST MARRERO, 70072 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL 
554 WHITEHALL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374053793 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE 
202 N SWEETBAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

HERNANDEZ, AMANDA M 
5772 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HICKEY, ROBERT LEON 
2321 A LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE 
6413 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

KILE, RICHARD CLARK 
9433 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN 
329 HIDDEN VALLEY RD CLINTON, 37716 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LYDA, MARY JO 
9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 24 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCEWEN, JOHN WARREN 
106 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501321 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCVAY, WYATT COLVERT 
1708 GOLF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MINOR, RICKY E 
9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 32 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MOORE, DAVID JEROME 
HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MORRIS, ED 
6349 FISK AVE A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PATTERSON, CHARLES LEON 
3215 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, MARISSA P 
15 MARLBOROL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REVELS, MARK A 
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE 
9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT 
4905 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN 
1928 WILKS AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPARKS, CALVIN TIMOTHY 
1104 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, IRA DEVON 
905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN 
412 Montclair Dr Rossville, 307412402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN 
4411 OLD SLATE RD ELLIWOOD, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILKINSON, ZANE B 
621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155504 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA 
1403 E. 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ZITKUS, PHILLIP A 
208 RENAISSANCE CT CHATTANOOGA, 374194204 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AVANS, ALI CHRISTINE 1834 OLD HIGHWAY 27 APT 1 TRION, 307535044 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING

