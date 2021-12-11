Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVANS, ALI CHRISTINE

1834 OLD HIGHWAY 27 APT 1 TRION, 307535044

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BRANDON, CORY DENZIL

430 ROBERTS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STALKING



BROWN, NOAH WILLIAM

417 MARLOW DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY (AUTO)



CARNES, CALVIN

29 MOUNTAIN SHELL LANE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COFER, BRANDON M

2701 DAYTON BLVD.

RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECRANE, ROBERT1052 COLONY CIR FT OGELTHORPE, 307420000Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE30 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 374112713Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDAVIS, TERRY LEE9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOYLE, STACY RAYHOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGETHERTON, BROOKE DAKOTA1600 HOWARD FARM LN SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTGARCIA-LOPEZ, JUAN717 WOODLAND CIR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARRISON, TRAVON5901 BECKER ST MARRERO, 70072Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL554 WHITEHALL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374053793Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHERKLEY, KAREN DENISE202 N SWEETBAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERHERNANDEZ, AMANDA M5772 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDHICKEY, ROBERT LEON2321 A LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHOPKINS, CHRISTOPHER GENE6413 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEOPEN CONTAINER LAWKILE, RICHARD CLARK9433 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN329 HIDDEN VALLEY RD CLINTON, 37716Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYLYDA, MARY JO9218 DAYTON PIKE LOT 24 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCEWEN, JOHN WARREN106 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 373501321Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCVAY, WYATT COLVERT1708 GOLF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21OPEN CONTAINER LAWMINOR, RICKY E9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 32 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMOORE, DAVID JEROMEHOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSMORRIS, ED6349 FISK AVE A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPATTERSON, CHARLES LEON3215 PLAZA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICE, MARISSA P15 MARLBOROL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTREVELS, MARK A727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE9585 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT4905 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHARBER, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN1928 WILKS AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPARKS, CALVIN TIMOTHY1104 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, IRA DEVON905 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064117Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN412 Montclair Dr Rossville, 307412402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN4411 OLD SLATE RD ELLIWOOD, 37409Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYWILKINSON, ZANE B621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155504Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVEHICULAR ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWOODS, DOMONESHA KENWANDA1403 E. 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)ZITKUS, PHILLIP A208 RENAISSANCE CT CHATTANOOGA, 374194204Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT