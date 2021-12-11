Fire Destroys Signal Mountain Home On Saturday Afternoon

A Signal Mountain home was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon.

Waldens Ridge Emergency Services (WRES) responded to a 911 call reporting a possible house fire located at 2039 Oak St.. At 2:30 pm, the first fire engine arrived on the scene reporting fire through the roof with partial collapse.

WRES firefighters conducted a defensive attack to control the fire to the single-story structure. No one was home at the time of the fire.

WRES fire officials confirmed the fire started in the chimney. The house is a total loss. Damages are unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to fire personnel. The homeowner will be staying with family.



Waldens Ridge Emergency Services requested a mutual aid response from Signal Mountain Fire Department to stand by for any additional emergency calls in their fire district.