 Saturday, December 11, 2021 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


House On Mary Dupre Drive Damaged By Fire Saturday

Saturday, December 11, 2021
- photo by CFD

Fire significantly damaged part of a home on Mary Dupre Drive on Saturday afternoon.

 

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire at 1 p.m. in the 1600 block. Firefighters arriving on the scene reported that heavy fire and smoke were visible from one end of the structure.

Crews immediately began attacking the fire and got it knocked down so they could go inside to perform a search. No one was found inside. The residents were not home.

 

Green Shift companies continued fighting the fire and had it under control in approximately 35 minutes. Firefighters then conducted salvage and overhaul and a fire investigator was called to the scene to determine what caused the blaze.

 

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents. There were no injuries.

 

Quint 8, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Squad 13, Quint 6, Quint 21 and the Battalion Chief for District 2 responded. 



December 11, 2021

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

December 11, 2021

House On Mary Dupre Drive Damaged By Fire Saturday

December 11, 2021

Fire Destroys Signal Mountain Home On Saturday Afternoon


A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Saturday morning. A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 1151 Leonard Lane. At 11:50 a.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and ... (click for more)

Fire significantly damaged part of a home on Mary Dupre Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire at 1 p.m. in the 1600 block. ... (click for more)

A Signal Mountain home was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. Waldens Ridge Emergency Services (WRES) responded to a 911 call reporting a possible house fire located at 2039 Oak St.. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Saturday morning. A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 1151 Leonard Lane. At 11:50 a.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting smoke pouring through the roof. Since the mobile home sat half a mile off the main road, firefighters worked quickly to get a water line established to extinguish ... (click for more)

House On Mary Dupre Drive Damaged By Fire Saturday

Fire significantly damaged part of a home on Mary Dupre Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire at 1 p.m. in the 1600 block. Firefighters arriving on the scene reported that heavy fire and smoke were visible from one end of the structure. Crews immediately began attacking the fire and got it knocked down so they ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Charlie Nicholson I Remember

Matthew 5:16 says Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. In the late 70’s I was looking for someone to work in the WDOD news room. Charlie Nicholson’s name was suggested by Marvin Easley, communications director at Tennessee Temple University. Charlie was one of the best field reporters I’ve ever known. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME FUNNY ONE LINERS * -- Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times and they'll never find your body. * -- I find it very offensive when people get easily offended. * -- With great reflexes comes great response ability. * -- R.I.P. boiled water. You will be mist. * -- My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo. I had to put ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

Moc Wrestlers Travel To Illinois For Tri-Match

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team will return to the mat for the first time in nearly a month as the team travels to a tri-meet at SIUE to face the hosts at 1 p.m. (EST) and the 23rd-ranked Illini of the University of Illinois at 2:30 (EST) on Dec. 11. UTC returns nine of its 10 starters from last year's squad. All four NCAA Qualifiers return to the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors