PETA Calls For End To Medical College’s Pig Mutilation Trainings; Simulators Can Be Used

Monday, December 13, 2021

PETA is demanding that University of Tennessee Health Science Center Chancellor Steve Schwab cancel a planned Thursday “training” exercise in which live pigs will be "mutilated and killed," said PETA officials. The exercise is scheduled to take place at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine, in association with a regional emergency medevac company, Erlanger Health System’s LIFE FORCE Medical. PETA is also asking the chancellor to use only animal-free human simulators going forward.

The procedures on pigs reportedly attempt to teach critical-care procedures for human patients needing transport to medical facilities. Course leaders subject the pigs to numerous procedures, including inducing collapsed lungs, cutting into an artery to induce bleeding, and cracking open the ribs if resuscitating the pigs fails. Inside sources revealed to PETA that at least one pig died this year because of medical error while undergoing a chest tube insertion. The pigs who survive the procedures are killed at the end of the trainings. All these procedures can be practiced on simulators that accurately mimic the human body, said PETA officials.

“Smart, sensitive pigs are being mangled and killed for barbaric training exercises that would be better taught using human-relevant simulation models,” says PETA Vice President Shalin Gala. “PETA is calling on the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine and Erlanger Health System’s LIFE FORCE Air Medical to embrace superior, non-animal technology that spares pigs’ lives and allow trainees to practice invasive procedures until they’re confident and adept.”

 


Police Blotter: Shoplifter Tries To Take $8,000 In Printer Ink; Thief At Worldwide Equipment Won't Apologize

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 137 New Cases

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,707 More Cases


A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention employee identified a man to police who attempted to steal $8,000 worth of printer ink (pictures were provided to police).

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 137 new positive cases, up from 108 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,973. There are 2,707 new cases on Monday, as that total



Police Blotter: Shoplifter Tries To Take $8,000 In Printer Ink; Thief At Worldwide Equipment Won't Apologize

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. A loss prevention employee identified a man to police who attempted to steal $8,000 worth of printer ink (pictures were provided to police). The employee said the man used an empty car seat box to conceal the ink cartridges and bring them to the point of sale. While the man was at the point of sale the employee alerted the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 3 More COVID Deaths And 137 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 137 new positive cases, up from 108 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,679. The death total is now at 726. The deaths were reported to be two men and one woman; two white and one black; two age 51-60 and one age 71-80. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Charlie Nicholson I Remember

Matthew 5:16 says Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. In the late 70's I was looking for someone to work in the WDOD news room. Charlie Nicholson's name was suggested by Marvin Easley, communications director at Tennessee Temple University. Charlie was one of the best field reporters I've ever known.

Roy Exum: In Search Of Angels

It is now two weeks until Christmas and I am putting out a call for angels. To be honestly truthful, I began writing a story about a swimmer on the UPenn women's team – Lia Thomas -- who is a threat to break every record in the female sport. This weekend Lia swam the fastest 200-meter freestyle in the nation. Lia has set all kinds of records as a member of the University of Pennsylvania

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football's December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who's already demonstrated to the Vols that he's the can't-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker's post featured a

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Georgia State, 84-60

Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead No. 9/9 Tennessee (9-0) past Georgia State (4-5) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Key was a big factor in Tennessee winning the rebound battle 62-30. The Lady Vols scored half of their points in the paint and had 25 second-chance points. Keyen Green scored 14 and Sarah Puckett and Brooklynn Miles had 12 each. Jordan Horston


