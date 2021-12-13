2 HCSO Deputies Experience Accidental Opioid Exposure After Arrest Early Monday Morning

Two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to a local medical facility on Monday at approximately 1:40 a.m. after being accidentally exposed to opioids after conducting a search of a suspect vehicle near the 1600 block of Oaken Trail.

Deputies located a white F-150 that was previously involved in a pursuit on Friday. The occupants of the vehicle were in a home construction site off Jenkins Road attempting to steal construction materials.

Deputies attempted to make an arrest at the vehicle, but the driver, Rico Ladarius Weaver, 29, fled on foot leading deputies on a short foot pursuit before being captured and arrested. The passenger, Kimber Mawby, was immediately caught and arrested.

Deputies then began a search of the suspect vehicle where it was confirmed to be stolen and a small quantity of methamphetamines were also seized. Both suspects were transported to the Silverdale Detention Center and charged with felony theft and possession of controlled substances.

Shortly after the arrest, two deputies began to experience symptoms of an accidental opioid exposure. One deputy had to have Narcan administered while at the Silverdale Detention Center while the other deputy, who remained on scene, experienced symptoms as well. In both cases, ambulances were dispatched to transport both deputies to a local medical facility. Thankfully, after several hours, both deputies were treated and released.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “This life-threatening incident highlights the constant dangers that our deputies are subjected to on a daily basis. As Chief Deputy, there is nothing more difficult than receiving a phone call advising that one of my deputies has been injured or in this case, subjected to an overdose, while simply performing their duties and trying to keep our community safe. We are extremely fortunate this situation did not turn deadly and our deputies are recovering.”