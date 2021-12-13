 Monday, December 13, 2021 Weather

2 HCSO Deputies Experience Accidental Opioid Exposure After Arrest Early Monday Morning

Rico Ladarius Weaver
Two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to a local medical facility on Monday at approximately 1:40 a.m. after being accidentally exposed to opioids after conducting a search of a suspect vehicle near the 1600 block of Oaken Trail. 

 

Deputies located a white F-150 that was previously involved in a pursuit on Friday. The occupants of the vehicle were in a home construction site off Jenkins Road attempting to steal construction materials.

Deputies attempted to make an arrest at the vehicle, but the driver, Rico Ladarius Weaver, 29, fled on foot leading deputies on a short foot pursuit before being captured and arrested. The passenger, Kimber Mawby, was immediately caught and arrested.

 

Deputies then began a search of the suspect vehicle where it was confirmed to be stolen and a small quantity of methamphetamines were also seized. Both suspects were transported to the Silverdale Detention Center and charged with felony theft and possession of controlled substances. 

 

Shortly after the arrest, two deputies began to experience symptoms of an accidental opioid exposure. One deputy had to have Narcan administered while at the Silverdale Detention Center while the other deputy, who remained on scene, experienced symptoms as well. In both cases, ambulances were dispatched to transport both deputies to a local medical facility. Thankfully, after several hours, both deputies were treated and released.

 

 Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “This life-threatening incident highlights the constant dangers that our deputies are subjected to on a daily basis. As Chief Deputy, there is nothing more difficult than receiving a phone call advising that one of my deputies has been injured or in this case, subjected to an overdose, while simply performing their duties and trying to keep our community safe. We are extremely fortunate this situation did not turn deadly and our deputies are recovering.”

Bill Of Rights Day

We recognize Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day. President Franklin D. Roosevelt designated this day by proclamation in 1941 to observe and honor the ratification of the first 10 amendments to the Unites States Constitution. But how did the Bill of Rights itself come to be? During the American Revolution, the thirteen former British colonies—now “states,” or basically independent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: In Search Of Angels

It is now two weeks until Christmas and I am putting out a call for angels. To be honestly truthful, I began writing a story about a swimmer on the UPenn women’s team – Lia Thomas -- who is a threat to break every record in the female sport. This weekend Lia swam the fastest 200-meter freestyle in the nation. Lia has set all kinds of records as a member of the University of Pennsylvania ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Tamari Key Leads Lady Vols Past Georgia State, 84-60

Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead No. 9/9 Tennessee (9-0) past Georgia State (4-5) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Key was a big factor in Tennessee winning the rebound battle 62-30. The Lady Vols scored half of their points in the paint and had 25 second-chance points. Keyen Green scored 14 and Sarah Puckett and Brooklynn Miles had 12 each. Jordan Horston ... (click for more)


