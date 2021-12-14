Police Blotter: Man Is Talking To Bushes; "Incredibly" Drunk Man Tells Lyft Driver He Placed 3 Bombs Around Chattanooga

An anonymous caller on Portview Circle told police his neighbor was walking around talking to bushes and he wanted police to check on him. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he walked from the east side of Chattanooga to come see his brother. The man had no outstanding warrants. He did not need any assistance from police nor had any medical issues.

* * *

A woman on Valentine Circle told police that a man had entered her home through the front door (unlocked) and said he was in the wrong place and then left. She was unable to provide a

description of the person, beyond that he was a white male. She said he exited the home through the front door and left in an unknown direction. Upon further inspection of the home, officers were unable to locate anyone in the home or any signs of forced entry. The woman later told officers nothing had been taken from her home. Officers surveyed the area but were unable to locate anyone.

* * *

A man told police that while he was staying at the Best Western Royal Inn, 3644 Cummings Hwy., he parked his vehicle overnight in the truck parking lot. He said that when he returned to his vehicle and began driving that morning, he observed that the catalytic converter had been removed while he was asleep at the hotel. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police he found a debit card in the parking meter in the parking lot behind Toto Sushi, 330 Frazier Ave. Officers took the debit card and placed it into Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A man in an apartment on Oyler Lane told police that his neighbor's door had been open for several hours, but no one lives in the apartment so he did not know why it was open. Police cleared the inside of the apartment. It appeared that maintenance had been working on it and did not lock the doors before leaving. Police were able to lock one of the two doors, but could not lock both. The man said he had called maintenance and they said they would come lock it later.

* * *

A woman told police that she was pumping gas at Kankus Express, 3604 Brainerd Road, when a woman, later identified by police, pulled up to another pump. She said as she was exiting the gas station the woman approached her and caused a disorder. She said the woman approached the vehicle and was yelling at her. The woman informed her that she had firearms in the vehicle. No physical contact was reported, nor was the weapon brandished and the woman left the scene. While police were speaking with her, the woman and her husband came back to the scene. They told police a similar story about what had happened. Police verified that the woman's firearms were not stolen. Police were able to get a video of the event and it lined up with what everyone told police. They were all told to stay away from one another. Everyone left the scene without incident.

* * *

A woman on North Moore Lane told police that her son was causing a verbal disorder and she wanted him to leave. As police arrived, the son was leaving the residence in a beige Nissan Altima with his father. The woman said she no longer needed police and just wanted the son to leave, which he did.



* * *

A woman on Mississippi Avenue told police that when she started her vehicle that morning, she noticed a loud exhaust noise. When she looked under her vehicle, she saw that her catalytic converter had been cut out of her exhaust and had been stolen. She believes the offense occurred between 1-3 that morning. Her residence has been placed on the Watch List for two weeks.

* * *

A man on Kinser Circle contacted police about a disorder at his residence. Police spoke with three Hispanic people at the house, who were all intoxicated. One, the owner of the residence, wanted one of the guests to leave and the guest refused. Police told the guest they needed to leave and then he said he had a ride coming to get him, so he waited outside the house until his ride came. Everyone agreed to stay separated until the guest's ride came.

* * *

A woman called police from Hamilton Place Mall and said she was in the driver's seat of her car when she felt a jolt to her vehicle and believed the vehicle had been struck by another vehicle. She said she looked out her window and noticed a vehicle with the door open, touching her vehicle. Police spoke with the driver of the other vehicle and she said she has leg issues and was attempting to get into her vehicle when the door struck the woman's vehicle. The woman's vehicle sustained damage to the driver's side rear door.

* * *

A woman told police she was unhappy she had been asked to leave the Mapco, 1227 East Main St., after getting into it with another customer. She said the other customer winked at her as she exited the bathroom. She said she called the man out on it, which led to a verbal argument between them and an employee. The employee then asked the woman to leave to avoid further disorder. The woman said felt wronged for being asked to leave when she was defending herself. The employee said she wished to have the woman trespassed from the property.

* * *

Police ran the VA tag on a Ford Fusion at 1800 McCallie Ave. and found that the tag was entered into NCIC as stolen. Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the driver. Police found that the front license plate had been stolen, which matched the rear tag. Police confirmed the driver as the owner of the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police that the tag on her vehicle was stolen while she was inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. She said the tag was a TN tag. The tag was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man on Northmont Road called police because he was upset a woman had kicked him out of the house, which was causing a verbal disorder. The man left the scene and went to his mother's house without incident.

* * *

A man told police he left his vehicle parked on the side of East 12th Street overnight last Saturday night. He said he last saw it around 10:30 p.m. when he parked it there and when he got back there around 3 or 4 p.m. the next day on Sunday, he discovered some damage to it on the driver's side. He said the side mirror had been broken off and there were pieces of it scattered up the road (from the mirror), like someone had knocked it off. He said he suspects another vehicle caused it, but he has no idea how the damage was done for sure. He said there were also scratches/scuff marks on the quarter panel, but no real dents. He said he was actually parked on South Kelly Street, but it was nearest East 12th Street. He said there have been no estimates yet and the vehicle is actually registered to his mother.

* * *

The manager of LKQ, 400 Workman Road, told police that a man was on the property after having been told he was trespassed. He said the man had been caught stealing previously with some friends, and he was no longer allowed on the property. Police spoke with the man, who was visibly upset (tearful, not angry). He said that he did not steal anything and was not sure why the manager would want to trespass him. Police explained to him that they were not accusing him of stealing anything, but that the manager's wishes to trespass him were being documented. The man agreed to leave the property and it was made clear to him that he could not return.

* * *

Police spoke with the manager of Dave & Busters, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., who said a black male walked out on his tab. The manager was able to identify the man because he left his wallet at the store. The manager wanted the theft documented and did not want to press charges.



* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Mapco, 1227 E Main St. An employee told police that at approximately 10 p.m., a black male wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket and a black hat stole three 12-packs of beer. She stated he grabbed a pack of Bud Light, Budweiser and Coors Light, each costing $11.99. She said the man exited the store and got into a white vehicle parked in the parking lot. When the vehicle exited the parking lot, she said it took a right onto Main Street and then another right onto a side street.

* * *

The manager of Rumors Lounge, 3885 Hixson Pike, called police and said a man was intoxicated and was refusing an Uber. She said she had his keys and did not want him to leave and he was disturbing other customers. Officers spoke with the man, who agreed to take a Lyft if the manager could call it for him. The management agreed and the man agreed to wait outside until it arrived. The man had no warrants.

* * *

An anonymous caller, who said he was a Lyft driver, told police that he dropped off a customer at the Extended Stay America, 6240 Airpark Dr. He said the man mentioned that he has placed "three bombs in Chattanooga" and "America is going to war." Police spoke to the front desk clerk of the Extended Stay and she said that she had checked in a customer matching the description provided by the Lyft driver. Police went to the room the clerk indicated and spoke to a man who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He said that he was incredibly drunk and did not recall saying anything about war or explosive devices. He further assured police that he had no thoughts or had taken any actions to hurt himself or the city of Chattanooga.