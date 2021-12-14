 Tuesday, December 14, 2021 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Mayor Reaches To Florida For Public Works Administrator Pick; Coonrod Says White Males Dominating Kelly Team

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tom Hutka
Tom Hutka

Mayor Tim Kelly has reached to Florida for his pick for administrator of city public works.

He is asking that Tom Hutka, who was public works director for Broward County, Fla., for 11 years, be confirmed by the City Council.

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod hit the selection, saying that white males mainly make up the Kelly team and that blacks are being passed over.

Donald Stone Jr., who is black, has been serving as deputy administrator since Justin Holland moved to the private sector in October 2020.

Mr. Hutka, who lives at Pompano Beach, Fla., at one time was director of municipal program management for HNTB Corporation. He lists 30 years of experience in public service as well as an undergraduate engineering degree from Princeton University and a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University.

In recent months, he has been applying for a host of city manager positions. He was among the finalists at numerous Florida cities, including Chandler, Daytona Beach, North Park, Surfside and Lake Worth Beach. Other candidates won out on all those jobs.

The city council of Frankfort, Ky., voted unanimously to make him the city manager last April. But he withheld an answer while waiting to see if he got a top post at Fort Myers, Fla. Eventually, Fort Myers went with a North Carolina candidate and the Frankfort deal fizzled out.  

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "I am concerned about our diversity and equity." She said the appointments have been "mainly white males, with one white female. Outside of Tony Sammons, who was already here, and Erskine Oglesby who was just hired, it seems blacks are being overlooked."

She said, "I am very concerned we are looking outside the city when we have people here who are very capable of being appointed. Instead of a black person being picked, we send out a nationwide search."

She stated, "Black people are being left out (at the city) in the melting pot of color."

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "We choose people who will be learning on the job rather than selecting people who clearly are doing an excellent job."

Ryan Ewalt, new city chief operating officer, said the administration remains committed to having a leadership team that is at least 40 percent diverse. He said, "There are still quite a few positions to be filled." 

 

 


Police Blotter: Man Is Talking To Bushes; "Incredibly" Drunk Man Tells Lyft Driver He Placed 3 Bombs Around Chattanooga

An anonymous caller on Portview Circle told police his neighbor was walking around talking to bushes and he wanted police to check on him. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he walked from the east side of Chattanooga to come see his brother. The man had no outstanding warrants. He did not need any assistance from police nor had any medical issues. * * * A woman on Valentine ... (click for more)

HCSO Deputy Ashley Buckner Receives Prestigious Awards For DUI Enforcement Efforts

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley Buckner was recognized at the 2021 Annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) “Night of Remembrance” event on Thursday, in Nashville, along with several other law enforcement personnel throughout the State of Tennessee for DUI arrests. During the event, Deputy Buckner received two prestigious awards for her efforts to remove impaired ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Murray On Rodeo

A lot of years ago I was befriended by Jim Murray, easily one of the greatest sports writers in America’s history. He was the national Sports Writer of the Year anytime he wanted to be but, far better, was to join his crowd for dinner – be it at The Masters or the Kentucky Derby -- and, over refreshments, be regaled by one funny story after another. A syndicated columnist for ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame Honors Mark McCarter With Mel Allen Media Award

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announce Mark McCarter will be recognized as the 2022 Mel Allen Media Award recipient at the 54th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, May 7. The Mel Allen Media Award was created to honor media members in the State of Alabama who have made a lifetime contribution to sports through their work as ... (click for more)


