Mayor Reaches To Florida For Public Works Administrator Pick; Coonrod Says White Males Dominating Kelly Team

Mayor Tim Kelly has reached to Florida for his pick for administrator of city public works.

He is asking that Tom Hutka, who was public works director for Broward County, Fla., for 11 years, be confirmed by the City Council.

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod hit the selection, saying that white males mainly make up the Kelly team and that blacks are being passed over.

Donald Stone Jr., who is black, has been serving as deputy administrator since Justin Holland moved to the private sector in October 2020.

Mr. Hutka, who lives at Pompano Beach, Fla., at one time was director of municipal program management for HNTB Corporation. He lists 30 years of experience in public service as well as an undergraduate engineering degree from Princeton University and a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University.

In recent months, he has been applying for a host of city manager positions. He was among the finalists at numerous Florida cities, including Chandler, Daytona Beach, North Park, Surfside and Lake Worth Beach. Other candidates won out on all those jobs.

The city council of Frankfort, Ky., voted unanimously to make him the city manager last April. But he withheld an answer while waiting to see if he got a top post at Fort Myers, Fla. Eventually, Fort Myers went with a North Carolina candidate and the Frankfort deal fizzled out.

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "I am concerned about our diversity and equity." She said the appointments have been "mainly white males, with one white female. Outside of Tony Sammons, who was already here, and Erskine Oglesby who was just hired, it seems blacks are being overlooked."

She said, "I am very concerned we are looking outside the city when we have people here who are very capable of being appointed. Instead of a black person being picked, we send out a nationwide search."

She stated, "Black people are being left out (at the city) in the melting pot of color."

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "We choose people who will be learning on the job rather than selecting people who clearly are doing an excellent job."

Ryan Ewalt, new city chief operating officer, said the administration remains committed to having a leadership team that is at least 40 percent diverse. He said, "There are still quite a few positions to be filled."