Emission Testing Requirement To End On Jan. 14

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles issued a reminder to Hamilton County motorists pertaining to emission testing of vehicles.

He said, “Registration transactions received in the County Clerk’s office beginning Jan. 14, 2022, will no longer require an emission test. Vehicles to be titled or registered prior to Jan. 14, must still be tested according to Air Pollution authorities.

“The testing mandate was originally enacted by Federal and State laws to reduce ozone pollution.

The Clerk’s only role was to verify compliance with the requirement. Federal and State officials now report Hamilton County is fully compliant with the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) air quality standards.

"Repeal of the 2005 emissions law was initiated by Sen. Bo Watson, and the late Rep. Mike Carter in 2018, but final approval by EPA was not received until last year eliminating the requirement at the end of the business day on Jan. 13, 2022.

