Edward Garrett, 30, Arrested For Domestic Assault On Maple Street Court Tuesday Morning

Edward Garrett, 30, was arrested for domestic assault Tuesday morning on Maple Street Court.

At approximately 9:56 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of Maple Street Court on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

Officers determined that the incident was domestic in nature. Investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

The initial investigation revealed that the shooter was a victim of felony domestic violence at the time of the incident and will not be charged in the shooting.

Investigators are charging Garrett with aggravated domestic assault. He is currently in custody at the Silverdale Detention Facility.