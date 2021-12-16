Luke Jackson Jr. To Serve 15 Years In Slaying Of Boyfriend

Luke Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the 2019 murder of Starlin Fike. He appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Thursday.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Coyle said the murder took place in the 200 block of Hunt Avenue on March 10, 2019. Jackson called 911 that morning, saying that his boyfriend, Starlin Fike, was not responsive and that he had advanced Parkinson’s Disease.

When police arrived, Jackson told them that the victim attacked him and that he had to restrain him in order to keep him from attacking him.

The medical examiner later determined that strangulation was the cause of death. Witnesses told police that they saw the two men arguing earlier, and police investigators said signs of a disorder were visible in the pool house where the murder took place.

Jackson, who is 44, will serve 15 years in state prison.