Barricaded Man With Gun Is Finally Taken Into Custody After 4-Hour Standoff At Collegedale

Friday, December 17, 2021

Collegedale Police said Friday at 9:30 a.m. they had safely ended a four-hour stand-off after responding to an armed and barricaded suspect at a home in the Loblolly neighborhood, off of Tallant Road.

Police received a call at 3:19 a.m. from an individual stating that they were being held at gunpoint in their home. Officers arrived at the residence four minutes later and were met by the caller and another person who had also been able to escape the gunman.

The police department’s Special Operations and Response Team, or SORT, and negotiators were called to the scene. Throughout the stand-off negotiators continued to speak with the individual who was heavily intoxicated and threatening to shoot themselves and law enforcement.

At 7:20 a.m. the suspect surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

Chief Jack Sapp said, “I am extremely proud of the professionalism and restraint shown by our officers as they responded to a difficult situation. Our officers and the individual in custody are uninjured and safe. You couldn’t ask for a better outcome.”

Due to the mental health status of the suspect, police said they would not be releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

Officials said, "If you or someone you love is suffering from a mental health crisis, please don’t take matters into your own hands. Call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255." 


Publix To Build New Store In Ooltewah

Publix Super Market is planning a new location in Hamilton County. An official said, "Publix has executed a lease on a new store location in Ooletewah. "Publix at The ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: People Set Up Chairs And Bedding In Front Of A Business; Ex-Husband Posts Photo Of Burning Couch On Facebook

Officers were notified by dispatch that three people had set up chairs, bedding and various other boxes in front of a store at 17 Cherokee Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found two men and a woman. Officers told them they were blocking the entrance to a business and the owner requested they leave their property. The three agreed to leave and gathered their items and left. They ... (click for more)

2nd Man Arrested In Carjacking At Chestnut Street Apartments

A second arrest has been made in a carjacking at the Chestnut Flats Apartments at 1920 Chestnut St. Casey Lemar Hayes, 18, of 1205 Boynton Dr. was arrested earlier. Lyndell Decarr Dunnigan, 25, of 819 W. 14th Street Court, has now been charged in the case. His charges are carjacking, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. On the evening of Nov. 13, law enforcement ... (click for more)

We’re Wasting People As Well As Natural Resources

Both The Wall Street Journal and Commercial Appeal referred to my older sister, June Mann Averyt, as a “grumpy Mother Teresa”. June died of cancer in 2016. At her funeral a stranger approached me saying, “If not for your sister, I would’ve froze to death.” That’s a statement that sticks with you. June began working with the homeless while living in New York City in the 1980s. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Farm Is A Steal

In the years to come, it will be proven that one of the smartest decisions the leaders of Hamilton County have ever made is to buy The McDonald Farm. I know because I am an expert in envisioning what will bloom and blossom on its nearly 2,200 acres. I am an expert because I have quite literally walked the farm for 60 years and any fool who cannot feel such might and grandeur beneath ... (click for more)

Flames Close Pre-Christmas Schedule Against Alabama-Huntsville

The Lee University men’s basketball team will close its pre-Christmas schedule with one of its top matchups of the season when the Flames host Gulf South Conference rival Alabama Huntsville inside Walker Arena on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The entertainment gets underway at 2 p.m. when the Lady Flames host the Lady Chargers from Huntsville. Lee Athletic Director Larry Carpenter ... (click for more)

Great Effort Not Enough For Chattanooga Women

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs came ohsoclose to winning a college basketball game at McKenzie Arena, but unfortunately, close doesn’t count in places other than horseshoes and hand grenades. It was the same song, eighth straight verse for the Chattanooga women as they played their hearts out and had chances to prevail, but lost another game by double figures. The Cincinnati Bearcats ... (click for more)


