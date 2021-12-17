Barricaded Man With Gun Is Finally Taken Into Custody After 4-Hour Standoff At Collegedale

Collegedale Police said Friday at 9:30 a.m. they had safely ended a four-hour stand-off after responding to an armed and barricaded suspect at a home in the Loblolly neighborhood, off of Tallant Road.

Police received a call at 3:19 a.m. from an individual stating that they were being held at gunpoint in their home. Officers arrived at the residence four minutes later and were met by the caller and another person who had also been able to escape the gunman.

The police department’s Special Operations and Response Team, or SORT, and negotiators were called to the scene. Throughout the stand-off negotiators continued to speak with the individual who was heavily intoxicated and threatening to shoot themselves and law enforcement.

At 7:20 a.m. the suspect surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

Chief Jack Sapp said, “I am extremely proud of the professionalism and restraint shown by our officers as they responded to a difficult situation. Our officers and the individual in custody are uninjured and safe. You couldn’t ask for a better outcome.”

Due to the mental health status of the suspect, police said they would not be releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

Officials said, "If you or someone you love is suffering from a mental health crisis, please don’t take matters into your own hands. Call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255."