 Saturday, December 18, 2021 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hagerty Wishes Rahm Emanuel Well As He Succeeds Him As Ambassador To Japan

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, commented after the Senate voted to confirm Rahm Emanuel to succeed him as the next U.S. Ambassador to Japan:

 

“Congratulations to my successor and our next U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel. Given the significant challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the need for the United States to demonstrate strength in the region.

 

"I believe strongly that this position has remained vacant for far too long, which is why it was a priority for me to help confirm a nominee.

Though our political backgrounds couldn’t be more different, Ambassador Emanuel shares my unwavering conviction that the U.S.-Japan relationship is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in one of the most strategically important regions of the world.

 

"Through our lengthy conversations, he demonstrated his understanding of the challenges as well as the expectations, including his commitment to me to secure the timely release of Tennessean Greg Kelly from Japan’s inhumane and so-called ‘hostage justice system.’ I know firsthand that our new Ambassador’s days will not be easy, but that he - along with his family - are up to the task and will be warmly welcomed by the people of Japan.

 

"As the former Ambassador and member of the Senate, I will always be available to support our nation’s diplomatic presence in this critical region. I wish Ambassador Emanuel all the best as he begins his new and highly strategic role representing the United States of America.”


December 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman's Running Car Is Stolen When She Goes Inside For Smokes; Man Won't Let Screaming Lady Out Of Car

December 18, 2021

City, County Proceeding With Construction Of 3 Sewage Holding Tanks In $125 Million Project; City To Pay 60% And County 40%

December 18, 2021

Publix Donates $125,000 For Work On Riverwalk By Its New Mt. Vernon Plaza Store


A woman told police she pulled into the Smiles Fuels at 7900 Shallowford Road, parked her car in front of the gas pumps and left her vehicle running. She walked into the store to grab some smokes ... (click for more)

The city and county are proceeding with the construction of multiple large sewage treatment holding tanks aimed at curbing periodic sewage overflows into the Tennessee River. Officials said ... (click for more)

Publix Grocery is donating $125,000 toward continued construction on the Riverwalk by its new store at Mt. Vernon Plaza near the foot of Lookout Mountain. The Riverwalk is currently being ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman's Running Car Is Stolen When She Goes Inside For Smokes; Man Won't Let Screaming Lady Out Of Car

A woman told police she pulled into the Smiles Fuels at 7900 Shallowford Road, parked her car in front of the gas pumps and left her vehicle running. She walked into the store to grab some smokes and as she was checking out she looked outside and saw a bald white male was getting into her vehicle. She ran outside and the car pulled out of the parking lot, traveling south on Jenkins ... (click for more)

City, County Proceeding With Construction Of 3 Sewage Holding Tanks In $125 Million Project; City To Pay 60% And County 40%

The city and county are proceeding with the construction of multiple large sewage treatment holding tanks aimed at curbing periodic sewage overflows into the Tennessee River. Officials said $125 million in funding will be run through the city's Industrial Development Board. The city will pay 60 percent and the county's Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) 40 percent. ... (click for more)

Opinion

We’re Wasting People As Well As Natural Resources

Both The Wall Street Journal and Commercial Appeal referred to my older sister, June Mann Averyt, as a “grumpy Mother Teresa”. June died of cancer in 2016. At her funeral a stranger approached me saying, “If not for your sister, I would’ve froze to death.” That’s a statement that sticks with you. June began working with the homeless while living in New York City in the 1980s. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One particular Christmas season a long time ago, Santa was getting ready for his annual trip but there were problems everywhere. Four of his elves got sick, and the trainee elves did not produce the toys as fast as the regular ones so Santa was beginning to feel the pressure of being behind schedule. Then Mrs. Claus told Santa that her Mom was coming to visit; this stressed Santa ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Undefeated Record On The Line As #4 Stanford Comes Calling

No. 7/9 Tennessee (9-0) and No. 3/3 Stanford (7-2) face off this weekend for the 38th time, including the 27th clash featuring both teams ranking among the nation's top 10 in at least one of the major polls. The Lady Vols and defending NCAA champion Cardinal, who didn't play last season due to travel restrictions put in place for Stanford because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ... (click for more)

Vols Meet In The Middle To Clash With Memphis

The 18th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team heads to the mid-state for a neutral site clash with the Memphis Tigers on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Brown (play-by-play) ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors