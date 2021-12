Publix Grocery is donating $125,000 toward continued construction on the Riverwalk by its new store at Mt. Vernon Plaza near the foot of Lookout Mountain.

The Riverwalk is currently being built from a nearby trailhead toward the Incline station.

The funds will go toward the paving of W. 35th Street and other Riverwalk work.

The Publix is at the former site of the landmark Mt. Vernon Restaurant.