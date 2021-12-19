Kimberly Smart Charged In Stabbing Death Of Kristal Michelle Reno; Argument, Name Calling Led To Altercation Involving A Knife

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has charged Kimberly Smart, 32, with the stabbing death of 34-year-old Kristal Michelle Reno in Ooltewah on Friday.

Ms. Smart is charged with one count of criminal homicide.



She was booked into the Silverdale Detention Facility.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., deputies with the Patrol Division of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence at 9311 Bill Reed Road on a report of a person stabbed.

Upon arrival, deputies located the woman suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

She had been stabbed on the right side of the neck.

The victim was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital where the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives said Ms. Smart voluntarily agreed to give a statement of what happened. She said she and Ms. Reno had been arguing and calling each other derogatory names.

She said Ms. Reno threw a kitchen knife toward her and she (Smart) picked up the knife. She said from the corner of her eye she saw Ms. Reno coming toward her with something in her hand.

Ms. Smart said she reacted by spinning around to face her. Detectives said Ms. Smart would not say how she stabbed Ms. Reno, but she said repeatedly, "I can't believe I did that."

David Kite, who was also at the scene, said the two women were arguing and Ms. Reno threw a knife that struck a wall close to where Ms. Smart was standing. He said Ms. Smart picked up the knife with the blade outward and began walking toward Ms. Reno.

The witness said he believed Ms. Smart tripped on something. He said the next thing he saw was Ms. Smart holding Ms. Reno's neck on the floor. He said Ms. Reno was asking for help "because she was bleeding out."

Detectives saidl Ms. Reno was asked by Collegedale Police who stabbed her and she clearly said it was Kimberly Smart. That statement was captured by an officer's body cam.