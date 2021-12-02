 Thursday, December 2, 2021 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Former Cleveland State Faculty Member Leaves Thousands Of Dollars In Estate To School

John Squires and Helen Darcy while working together in the Math Department at Cleveland State
Helen Darcey was an associate professor of mathematics at Cleveland State Community College since 1979. She passed away in 2019 leaving The Cleveland State Community College Foundation an estate donation of approximately $60,000.

“Cleveland State was fortunate to have Helen Darcey as a member of the math department for over 40 years,” stated Dr. Bill Seymour, CSCC president. “Her contributions to the college went beyond the classroom, and that continues to be true with her gift to the college's foundation.  Cleveland State has been very fortunate to have a number of highly committed faculty members such as Helen Darcey, and we are thankful for her generosity, which will impact both the college and community.”

Beyond teaching math classes, Ms. Darcey served on the faculty senate and led the committee that led to the creation of the Center for Effective Teaching and Learning. She was instrumental in the math redesign project, creating videos for the college algebra course.  

“Helen Darcey was a long-time faculty member in the math department who spent her entire career teaching Cleveland State students,” said John Squires, CSCC executive director of Advancement and Planning. “She was a devoted educator who impacted thousands of students, and she was a respected and important member of the Cleveland State family.  Helen's impact in the college and community will continue through her generous gift to the Cleveland State foundation, which will be used to benefit students at the college.”

Ms. Darcey was active in the community, helping rescue and shelter abandoned dogs. She adopted several of the animals herself, caring for them at her home.  Many Cleveland State students referred to her affectionately as the “lady with the dogs.”

“Cleveland State Community College appreciates the planned gift from the Estate of Helen Darcey,” said Lee McChesney, director of Development. “Her legacy will continue to grow through this generous gift and will continue to impact lives for future students attending CSCC. An impactful way to benefit CSCC is through planned giving, designating CSCC as a beneficiary in your estate plan is easy to do and will benefit the college in the future.”


