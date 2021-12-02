Sexual Assault Suspect Claude Finch Now Charged With Stalking

Claude Finch III, who was arrested by Collegedale Police on Nov. 17 for an alleged sexual assault, has now been charged with stalking another alleged female victim.

The initial incident occurred on the campus of Southern Adventist University and it involved a vehicle pursuit that was quickly terminated by pursuing officers after Finch allegedly sped through a populated student housing area the day before.

During the investigation officers learned that another female victim had previously reported two other alleged encounters with Finch to the school’s Campus Safety Department.

Those reports to the Campus Safety Department were not forwarded to the police department until after the sexual assault.

Collegedale investigators followed up with the other victim, also a Southern Adventist University student. The victim stated that she had not only experienced an alleged harassing encounter with Finch and his vehicle the day prior, but also earlier the same evening of the sexual assault. The victim told officers that she was driving through campus trying to get away from Finch, who had allegedly been following her in his own vehicle, and that she was “scared for her life.” That was when she called the university’s Campus Safety Department for help.

According to the victim, Campus Safety told her to park her car and lock her doors and wait for their arrival. After doing as she was instructed, Finch allegedly parked his car right next to hers. Refusing to sit still and risk attack, the victim backed out of her parking space and kept driving.

The suspect sped away when a campus safety vehicle arrived in the area.

As a result of this victim’s allegations, Finch has been charged with stalking, a class A misdemeanor. He was booked on Wednesday on the charge after appearing in the Collegedale Municipal Court on his original assault and evading charges.

Finch is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.