Former Commissioner Joe Graham Announces Candidacy For Hamilton County Commission District 11

Former Commissioner Joe Graham formally announces his candidacy for Hamilton County Commission District 11 in the August 2022 general election. He said he is a strong advocate for safe Hamilton County Schools, positive growth and infrastructure needs.

He is a husband, father, grandfather, commissioner, businessman, local activist, community leader and volunteer. His many years of experience as a commissioner gives him the knowledge of working hand in hand with the mayor, school board, county sheriff, and any departments committed to making Hamilton County a better place, said officials.

While in office, Former Commissioner Graham worked to fight for schools and teachers, ensuring the communities had what they needed to succeed while keeping taxes low, said officials.

"Each person of District 11 deserves bold leadership and a comprehensive strategy of working together with local, civic, and non-profit groups," he said. He said he is confident he can provide bold leadership, which will help him work closely with many organizations regardless of partisanship to serve the district.

"The people of District 11 deserve honest, hardworking, diligent, and experienced representation," he said.

Former Commissioner Graham has the knowledge, integrity, and years of experience to give the people of District 11 a strong voice while being an advocate for the needs of every part of the district. He is readily available to listen to every person about any and all issues there may be. With his experience in county government and his leadership abilities, he will formulate a plan of action to resolve the issue, said officials.