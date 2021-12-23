 Thursday, December 23, 2021 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Key Property At Corner Of Broad And Main Sells For $3,250,000

Thursday, December 23, 2021

A property described as "one of the last exceptional locations in downtown Chattanooga's Southside" has been sold.

The acre property at the northeast corner of Broad and Main street long operated as Cherokee Barnes Rhodes.

It has been sold to Vision Chattanooga Main Street LLC. Vision Hospitality is a major hotel builder in Chattanooga.

George L. Liner III and Susan T. Liner sold the property that long was an auto garage for $3,250,000.

A new Food City grocery store with some residential component is set to begin rising across Broad Street soon.

 


Deadline Extended To Apply For Pandemic Aid

Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration has extended a previously-announced deadline to apply for funding awarded through Chattanooga’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan dollars. Mayor Kelly’s decision was driven in part by his administration’s continuing to receive strong interest and applications from community members and nonprofit organizations, as well as a desire to ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Gets Angry With Woman When She Enters His Bedroom; Woman Threatens Neighbor After Parking In Front Of Her House

A man on Blackford Street called police and said that he and a woman there got into a verbal altercation because she came to his bedroom without his consent. According to the woman, she went to grab a blanket and did not think it was a big deal. After speaking with both of them, they agreed to stay away from each other to avoid any further conflict. * * * A man on Jordan Drive ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Issachar's Mistake

Too few have ever stood in a barn with milk cows on a frosty morning. It’s as warm as your favorite blanket, the heat from the animals filling the place and, in the big scheme, that’s why the Jesus was born in a manger compared to a dark and drafty inn, which brings us to ‘Issachar the Innkeeper,’ and a story written by Jewell Hill. For the last several days I have read dozens ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulkerson Double-Double Fuels Vols To Win Over #6 Arizona

On a night when he matched the program record for games played, super senior John Fulkerson posted a double-double to lead 19th-ranked Tennessee to a 77-73 victory against No. 6 Arizona in front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 boards while adding two assists in 30 minutes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Uses Big Second-Half Run To Top MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs have now concluded their pre-conference basketball schedule and what a great way to do it. Facing the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders at McKenzie Arena before the second-largest crowd of the season, it took the Mocs a little while to get over the hump, but once they did, they never looked back. Taking advantage of a spirited 18-2 run midway ... (click for more)


