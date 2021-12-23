Key Property At Corner Of Broad And Main Sells For $3,250,000

A property described as "one of the last exceptional locations in downtown Chattanooga's Southside" has been sold.

The acre property at the northeast corner of Broad and Main street long operated as Cherokee Barnes Rhodes.

It has been sold to Vision Chattanooga Main Street LLC. Vision Hospitality is a major hotel builder in Chattanooga.

George L. Liner III and Susan T. Liner sold the property that long was an auto garage for $3,250,000.

A new Food City grocery store with some residential component is set to begin rising across Broad Street soon.