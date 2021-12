Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA

3203 HILLWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374111032

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE

1910 CAMDON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

4821 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041227

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CUMBER, JON THOMAS

112 CIRCLE STONE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSS.

OF CONTROBAND IN PENALS INST.THEFT OF PROPERTY (MERCHANDISE)DAVIS, MICHAEL J941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DURHAM, AMANDA PAIGEUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFAILURE TO APPEARHALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155514Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING NON-DANGEROUS OFFENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYHANKS, BRANDON LEE6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (HARASSMENT)VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)HICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTHOWARD, RICHARD LELAND7419 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HULLENDER, MICHAEL WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37307Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSJOHNSON, DEBORAH SAMANTHA3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTKROLL, JASPER GEROME122 COKE OVEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEAGG.DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLAWRENCE, TEDDARIOUS JERMAINE413 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLUND, CARRIE A7942 HAMILTON MILL DR Chattanooga, 374212761Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINOR, RICKY E9607 BARBEE ROAD #32 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGREGISTRATION, EXPIREDEVADING ARRESTMORRISON, FREDERICK H945 NORTH COLLEGE ST CHARLOTTE, 28206Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORTON-MORRIS, DESHIA6 N WILLOW ST, APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR1714 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37393Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN7807 HUNTER FOREST DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYPRATT, JAVONTE M5011 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAGSDALE, KYLAN JAQUAN3400 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYRILEY, RANDY SCOTT2005 VAN LANE CLEVELAND, 34702Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWANSON, CALVIN RAY2015 ELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVAUGHN, TIMESHA TAMAR2214 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWHITE, DUSTIN RAY5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWRIGHT, SHANE EUGENE312 MCBREIN RD #123 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT